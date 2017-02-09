Lady Eagles Hold off UTSA in 74-71 Win

The Lady Eagles held off University of Texas-San Antonio 27 point, four quarter comeback in the 74-71 win.

“Really proud of our team tonight,” said Assistant Coach Kiley Hill, who filled in for under the weather head coach Joye-Lee McNelis. “We played so well for three-quarters of that basketball game.”

The Lady Eagles had multiple double-digit scorers with senior Brittanny Dinkins leading it with 16, freshman Shonte Hailes with 15, senior Lashyra Cotton 14 and junior Jayla King with 11 points.

The biggest problem for UTSA was their failure to protect the middle which allowed the Lady Eagles to drive throughout the night. They were 12-of-20 in their layups and scored 38 points in the paint, having 26 in the first half.

The Lady Eagles and Roadrunners kept things close in the first period, but the Lady Eagles held the lead, 16-13. The Lady Eagles broke away from UTSA by the end of the second period, holding the largest lead of the night with nine points, 39-30.

The third period continued to stay in favor for the Lady Eagles extending their lead to as many as 14 points and finished the third period with control 56-44.

However, the Roadrunners regrouped quickly in the fourth period going on a 11-2 run bring the game within three points at 62-59.

The Roadrunners continued to put pressure on the Lady Eagles and took the lead 71-70 after the ball was stolen on a Lady Eagle throw in. This left the Lady Eagles with 22 seconds in the game to hit a game winning shot.

With six seconds left, sophomore Keri Jewett-Jiles hit the eventual game winner to give the Lady Eagles a 72-71 lead.

UTSA then looked for a potential game winning shot on the following throw in, but was stolen by King. She found Dinkins in the final seconds and finished the game with a layup to seal their victory.

“We stayed resilient and bounced back,” Hill said.

Despite, the win the Golden Eagles had a major problem from the free throw line shooting 5-of-12 many of which could have been the difference in preventing the UTSA comeback.

The Lady Eagles will be back in action against UTEP at Reed Green Coliseum at 4 p.m. on Saturday.