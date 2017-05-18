Golden Eagles win final non-conference game against SELU, 11-3.

In their 11-3 win over Southeastern, Southern Miss extended it’s eleven-game win streak and tied the school record of 41-regular season wins in school history.

The key to the win was the Golden Eagles hitting remaining hot as they totaled nine hits and two home runs against the Lions pitching staff that holds a team earned run average of 3.69.

The first two innings were scoreless until the Golden Eagles jumped to a 1-0 lead in the third inning. A single from Hunter Slater drove in LeeMarcus Boyd, who was walked, to give the Golden Eagles an early lead.

Dylan Burdeaux kick started the Golden Eagles offense with a double in fifth inning that brought home Boyd, whom previously singled. After Slater was walked, Taylor Braley then hit his 12th home run of the year which made the game 5-0.

The Lions answered back after starting pitcher J.C. Keys gave up two back-to-back singles. The Lions managed to score one run on a sac-fly after Trent Driver came in to relieve Keys. Keys only allowed one run, on five hits and struck out two.

“It was awesome,” said Keys. “To be able to get back out there and compete with my team [after] not being out there for a while.”

The Lions continued to have momentum in the seventh inning after relief pitcher Stevie Powers loaded the bases by hitting a batter and giving up two singles. Hayden Roberts came into relief pitch, but gave up a run on a wild pitch. Roberts hit a batter loading the bases again and then walked a batter to make the score 5-3.

The Lions pitching staff came into similar trouble in the seventh inning. The Lion’s staff gave up six runs caused by walking a total of four batters and hitting another. This lead to one run being walked in, a fielder’s choice scoring another, two wild pitches scoring runs and a home run from Daniel Keating to finish the inning. These errors gave the Golden Eagles enough to secure their 11-3 win.

“That was a big win for us,” said Head Coach Scott Berry. “[But] we are carrying a target on our back right now and have for quite a while. Everyone is coming after us now.”

The Golden Eagles will finish their season on the road against UTSA. First pitch will be at 6:00p.m.