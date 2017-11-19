No. 7 Mississippi State routs the Lady Eagles, 91-56

The Lady Eagles traveled to Starkville, MS where they were overwhelmed in a 91-56 loss to No.7 ranked Mississippi State.

The Bulldogs had five players post double digits in scoring and were led by senior Roshunda Johnson’s 29 points. The key stats for Miss. St.’s success was being able to score 31 points off 26 turnovers and shooting 47.4 percent in the first half from the field.

“The way that Mississippi State shot the ball in the first quarter I think they could win a national championship,” said Head Coach Joy Lee-McNelis.

The Lady Eagles held their own for roughly three minutes in the first quarter, just trailing the Bulldogs, 7-6. The Bulldogs then closed the first quarter out with a 24-2 run which proved to be the early back breaker for Southern Miss.

The Lady Eagles showed some resilience in the second quarter as they started with a 10-2 run, cutting the deficit to 15 points. However, it was not enough as Miss. St. stayed ahead at halftime leading 48-26.

Miss. St. shooting continued to stay efficient as they shot 11-of-19 from the field which extended their lead to as much as 37 which allowed for the Bulldogs to go on cruise control for the win.

“We tried our zone and our zone didn’t work because they shot it so well,” McNelis said. “We tried man and again we were outmatched, but we knew that coming in. We didn’t start well. It was like we were shaking in our shoes. That put us in situations that created easy opportunities for them.”

Southern Miss shot 47 percent but turnovers nullified that positive stat. Junior Megan Brown led the team in scoring with 11 points and sophomore Shonte Hailes, who led the team with five assists, was second with 10 points.

The Lady Eagles will return home for the Lady Eagle Thanksgiving Classic. Southern Miss will play Alcon State on Friday, Nov. 25 at 6 p.m. and then play Alabama State on Saturday at 4 p.m.