Southern Miss MBB wins seventh-straight at home

Southern Miss won its seventh-straight home game against the UTSA Roadrunners on Saturday to remain unbeaten at Reed Green Coliseum.

For the second-straight night, the Golden Eagles had five players reach double-digit scoring numbers. Kevin Holland led the way with 23 points on 8-for-8 shooting from the field, including seven three-point shots. Holland’s seven made three-pointers ties the most in a game since LaShay Page (8) in Nov. 2011. Dominic Magee and Cortez Edwards had impressive nights of their own, both finishing the game with a double-double.



The Golden Eagles improve to 9-8 on the season (2-2 C-USA) with this win, the most wins in a single season since the 2013-14 season. Considering those recent struggles, Southern Miss reaching the 9-win mark in early January gave the team a new level of confidence heading into the heat of conference play.



“Everybody is happier,” said Edwards. “All the guys who were here last year, everybody is in better spirits. There’s a lot more positive energy going through the whole team.”



Southern Miss has struggled on the road sitting with a record of 2-8 away from home. After winning two-straight in Reed Green, the Golden Eagles will be tasked with a road trip to both UAB and Middle Tennessee over the next week.



“You’ve got to go on the road and beat some teams,” said Sadler. “That’s the next step. Right now, we’ve won the two games in conference [at home}, now we’ve got to go to the toughest places because [UAB and Middle Tennessee] are the two best teams. We’ve just got to find a way to win some games on the road and keep plugging away.”



Southern Miss will go on the road to face UAB next on Jan. 11. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. CST.