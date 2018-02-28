Golden Eagles outlast UNO, 9-7

The Golden Eagles (6-2), traveled to New Orleans, La. to take on the University of New Orleans Privateers (4-5). Spotty pitching once again became a concern for the Golden Eagles as they gave up an early 4-0 lead.

Walker Powell started the game for Southern Miss. Powell made it through the first two inning recording only one hit and two strikeouts. The third inning would be a different story as he allowed three hits and four runs.

This momentum swing would be enough for the Privateers to take into the next for their first and only lead of the contest, 5-4.

Jacob Wright relieved Powell in the bottom of the fifth and pitched lights out. Wright pitched four innings, allowing one run and four strikeouts. Wrights efforts were enough to swing the momentum for the Golden Eagle and earned him his second save of the season.

In the top of the sixth inning, Matt Wallner broke the hitting drought with a double to right center field. Wallner’s hitting became contagious as two more singles and a fielder’s choice brought Wallner and Hunter Slater home to give Southern Miss the lead again, 6-5.

The Golden Eagles would record two more runs in the top of the seventh and one more in the eighth. UNO would score in the bottom of the seventh, but its efforts would fall short as Southern Miss took the win, 9-7.

Southern Miss continues its five-game road matchups this weekend at the Cox Diamond Invitational in Pensacola. The Golden Eagles will face Eastern Michigan, Ohio State and Nicholls State. First game will be against Eastern Michigan Friday at 6:00pm.