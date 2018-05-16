Southern Miss drops final home game

For the first time this season, Southern Miss has lost two games in a row after dropping the final home game of the season 14-9 to the University of New Orleans.

Southern Miss’ pitching staff went through seven different pitchers during the game and gave up a season-high of 22 hits, with the prior high being 15 hits allowed in games against Ohio State, UT Martin and Louisiana-Lafayette.

The Golden Eagles’ pitching allowed UNO to score in the first four innings of the game. UNO took a 2-0 lead in the first inning but Southern Miss responded with six runs to take a 6-2 lead. The Privateers continued to have luck against Southern Miss’ pitching staff as UNO hit a three-run home run off relief pitcher Mason Strickland’s first pitch in the top of the second inning.

Southern Miss held on to an 8-6 lead by a scoring a run in the second and third innings. UNO continued to press, however, and scored four runs in the fourth inning to take a 10-8 lead.

“What I was disappointed with is we leave 13 runners on (base) and we strikeout to end an inning with the bases loaded, we have the bases loaded nobody out and we don’t get a run,” head coach Scott Berry said. “We try to compare boxing with mentality and what you got to have and stay in the middle of the ring. Then all of a sudden they just pushed our backs to the ropes is what was disappointing to me.”

UNO secured the win by scoring one run in the seventh and eighth innings and adding two more runs in the ninth inning.

Most of the runners left on base happened after the Golden Eagles left the bases loaded twice in the third and sixth inning and left runners in scoring position in the seventh inning.

“Certainly, not the way we want to go out here at the last game at (Pete Taylor Park),” Berry said. “It is what is, we have got to pick it up and get ready to go to Marshall in a tough environment up there which is basically no environment and win a conference championship to do more. “

Southern Miss will finish the regular season in West Virginia this weekend against Marshall. The Golden Eagles need one more conference win to secure the regular season conference championship.

“It’s not just about winning a conference championship, we have to do more,” Berry said. “I feel like we have a bigger picture in store but we’re going to have to work awfully hard to get it.”

Southern Miss’ series against Marshall will start on Thursday, May 17. First pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m. Central time.