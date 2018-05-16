Southern Miss women’s track and field wins first ever C-USA championship

The Southern Miss women’s track and field team won its first outdoor conference championship in Houston, Texas last Sunday. The group had previously been runner-ups in the cross country conference championship and the indoor track conference championship.

The men’s team also came away with hardware at the event, finishing as the runner-up in the outdoor conference championship.

“The kids really took care of themselves, said head coach Jon Stuart. “They were not going to be denied. They were not going to let this trophy go. They had so much heart over the last four days.”

In the men’s hammer throw, senior Donald Daley finished in fourth place with a throw of 58.95m and sophomore Robert Watson threw 57.18m to finish in seventh place.

For the women, sophomore Nadia Maffo and junior Danisha Jones took third and fourth place in the hammer throw with throws of 56.47m and 55.98m.

In the women’s heptathlon, freshman Callie Jones finished in sixth place with 4928 points and notably won the Javelin with a throw of 47.38m.

On day three, the women moved to second place with 42 points and the men dropped to eighth place with 13 points.

Jones finished in second place in the high jump, while senior Trista Barry jumped 1.77m to finish in second place. Freshman Rikianne Patterson finished in fifth place in the long jump with a jump of 6.06m.

Finally, in the women’s 3000m steeplechase sophomore Monika Gerbazewska took second place running a 10:57.66, just missing out on first place by .09 seconds.

On the men’s side, junior John Warren finished in third place and broke the school record in the men’s long jump with a jump of 7.80m.

Overall, Southern Miss had six event winners that helped push both teams forward.

In the men’s 100m dash, junior McKinely West won while running a time of 10.20. Senior Cra’Vorkian Carson ran a time of 10.43 to finish in fourth place. In the 200m dash, West, senior Alexander Richemond and Carson finished in second, third and sixth place, respectively. The trio finished the event with times of 20.56, 20.75 and 21.27. The men’s sprinters continued to see success in the 4X100m relay, finishing with a time of 38.89. In the 4X400m relay, the team finished in fifth place with a time of 3:12.

The women’s sprinters found equal success, with junior Rian Robinson finishing in third place in the 400m dash with a time of 53.50. In the 4X100m relay, Southern Miss took second place with a time of 45.06. In the 4X400 relay, the team ran 3:44 to finish in fifth place.

Sophomore Caleb Parker took second place in the men’s 110m hurdles with a time of 13.89. Parker later won the high jump with a jump of 2.15m. In the 400m hurdles, sophomore Kacey Spinks ran 53.25 to finish in fifth place, respectively. In the triple jump, Warren won and set the school and C-USA championship meet record with a jump of 16.41m.

In the men’s field events, Daley threw 15.98m to finish in eighth place. In the javelin competition, junior Thomas Peters and sophomore Dominic Governale threw 64.10m and 61.19m to finish in third and fifth place, respectively.

For the women’s field events, senior Alexis Chiles won the shot put with a throw of 16.45m. Brashe Wood and Danisha Jones finished in fourth and sixth place with throws of 14.77m and 14.19m. Callie Jones won the Javelin with a throw of 49.14m

In the women’s distance, senior Courtney Filliben ran 2:11 to finish in fourth place, respectively. Freshman Kate Mattox was just edged out of first place by just a second. Mattox in the finished in second place in the 1500m run after running a time of 4:19. Mattox doubled and also took second place in the 5000m run with a time of 17:11.

Sophomore Patton Little finished in fifth place in the men’s 1500m run with a time of 3:52.

As a whole, the women’s team finished the championship events with a total of 131 points and the men’s team finished with 110 points. West was named Men’s High Scorer for the meet and Coach Stuart was named the Women’s Outdoor Coach of the Year.

“To get four trophies in one year, our second place finish in cross country, second place in Indoor and now the Outdoor championship, joined by our men’s second-place finish, what an incredible effort from these kids,” Stuart said.

Southern Miss will travel to Tampa, Florida on May 24 to compete in the NCAA East Regional Championships.