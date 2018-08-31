Southern Miss players in the NFL

Continuing Southern Miss’ history of sending players to the next level, 18 former Golden Eagles have been listed on an NFL roster this season.

Jamie Collins-New England Patriots & Cleveland Browns

Linebacker Jamie Collins is one of the most successful prospects to come out of Southern Miss in the last 10 years. Collins won a Super Bowl with the Patriots after being drafted for his athleticism and high motor back in 2013. He was later traded to the Cleveland Browns in 2016. The linebacker has a total of 249 career tackles with 13.5 sacks.

Collins also participated in a Pro Bowl in 2015 and was a second-team All-Pro selection that same year, adding to his accolades. The Browns continue to look to the Southern Miss alumni as a leader on their defense.

Julian Allen-Cleveland Browns

Tight end Julian Allen was recently waived by the Cleveland Browns. He is currently dealing with an abdominal issue and can reach an injury settlement if he clears waivers.

Jalen Richard-Oakland Raiders

Nick Mullens-San Francisco 49ers

Other notable Southern Miss alumni include Oakland Raiders running back Jalen Richard and San Francisco 49ers quarterback Nick Mullens.

In fact, Mullens is making a case to be the backup behind starter Jimmy Garoppolo. The second-year signal caller has the tools to be a starter someday in the NFL.

On the other hand, Richard had provided much-needed help in the passing game for Raiders quarterback Derek Carr.

Tarvarius Moore-San Francisco 49ers

Another guy that is making noise for the 49ers is defensive back Tarvarius Moore. Moore boosted his draft stock at his pro day clocking in a 4.32 in the 40-yard dash. That pro day performance led to Moore being selected in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

Cornell Armstrong-Miami Dolphins

Sixth-round draft pick and defensive back Cornell Armstrong has shown positive signs with the Dolphins and is blending well with the defense.

Austin Davis-Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Austin Davis made little impact in the Seahawks first preseason game against the Colts on throwing for 51 yards and completing 4 out of 5 passes.

Ito Smith-Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta Falcons running back Ito Smith is another guy that his currently trying to find his role. The Southern Miss alum has rushed for 42 yards on 17 attempts so far in three preseason games.

Korey Robertson-Minnesota Vikings

After going undrafted in the draft this year, wide receiver Korey Robertson now plays for the Vikings and is trying to make the 53-man roster. So far, he has one reception for five yards in the preseason.

Demar Dotson-Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tackle Demar Dotson is set to return for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after missing OTAs and minicamp this spring while recovering from a knee injury. Dotson is a guy who is a proven veteran in the game, entering his ninth NFL season this year. Standing at 6’9” 315lb, Dotson is one of the largest offensive lineman in the NFL.

Mike Thomas-Los Angeles Rams

Cameron Tom-New Orlean Saints

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Mike Thomas and New Orleans Saints center Cameron Tom are fighting for backup spots amongst their respective positions, so it will be interesting to see if they win spots and make their respective rosters.

Rashod Hill-Minnesota Vikings

Tom Johnson, Seattle Seahawks

Kalan Reed-Tennessee Titans

Other Southern Miss players of note that are on NFL rosters are Minnesota Vikings tackle Rashod Hill, who started seven games in 2017 and Seahawks defensive tackle Tom Johnson, who has had stints with the Saints and Vikings during his career. Kalan Reed, the 2016 NFL Draft’s “Mr.Irrelevant” selection, is currently on injured reserve with the Tennessee Titans.

As of now it seem like Nick Mullens, Cornell Armstrong, Mike Thomas and Cameron Tom are good enough to make their respective teams. Other options for them would be practice squad. Another guy that could at the very least make his team’s practice squad is Ito Smith.