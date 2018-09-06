Chicken Salad Chick finds a nest in Hattiesburg

As hundreds of new students filled campus on the first day of school, Chicken Salad Chick filled a vacancy at the District at Midtown on Aug. 29. The Chicken Salad Company is a 2008 home-based business quickly outgrew its Auburn, Alabama, roots. With approximately 90 store locations nationwide with locations ranging from Oklahoma to Georgia, the Chicken Salad Chick was thrilled to make Hattiesburg its newest nest.

The concept of a new, trendy shopping center located right across the street from Southern Miss appealed to store owner Shae Fuller and her husband.

“We love Hattiesburg and coming to Southern games. My husband went to USM so we were really excited about opening a store in Hattiesburg,” Fuller said.

Fuller emphasized that the store wants to be student friendly. Fuller said Chicken Salad Chick is not only convenient because it is located across from campus, but also because students can make orders over the phone. In the coming weeks, customers will be able to order online or by using the Waitr app.

“The app comes straight to your doorstep or your classroom – wherever you are [– to deliver your food],” Fuller said.

Despite its name, Chicken Salad Chick serves a variety of menu options including turkey sandwiches, soups and mac and cheese, all of which are made freshly in house.

Junior interior design major and Chicken Salad Chick employee Allie Brown recommends the chicken salad flavor “Jazzy Julie,” which was created specifically for Hattiesburg. Along with the usual chicken salad ingredients chicken and mayonnaise, the “Jazzy Julie” includes cayenne pepper, bacon and cheddar cheese.

“I didn’t like chicken salad before trying the chicken salad here, but now I love everything. There is something for everyone,” Brown said.

Despite the title, Fuller wanted to clarify that all genders are welcome.

“This is not just a chick place! Plenty of guys come here so just come on over,” Fuller said. Not only can customers experience the quality customer service, but they can also witness for themselves how the staff wants everyone to feel a part of the family.

Assistant Manager Jenna House said, “I’ve never had a job I have wanted to devote so much time to. I love these people and this environment.”

To learn more about the Chicken Salad Chick, visit their website chickensaladchick.com or the Chicken Salad Chick (Hattiesburg, MS) Facebook page. Chicken Salad Chick is open Monday-Saturyday from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.