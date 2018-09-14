Southern Miss soccer wins five in a row

The Southern Miss soccer team (5-1) continued their road trip against Nicholls State (2-5) in Thibodaux, LA on Sunday, Sept. 9, and scored two goals to extend their winning streak to five games.

Southern Miss was set to play Stephen F. Austin last Friday night in Nacogdoches, TX, but the game was cancelled due to lightning in the area 48 minutes into the match. The game was originally called as a 0-0 draw, but the status of the game was later changed to cancelled.

Weather also threatened the start of the Nicholls State game, as the game was delayed by lightning before play started.

Southern Miss Head Coach Mohammed El-Zare praised his team’s play despite the road trip and weather conditions over the past few games.

“Our team has been able to persevere and play through difficult conditions over the last four games,” El-Zare said. “Whether it has been difficult weather conditions, field conditions, delays or whatever we have faced, our team has been able to persevere and achieve positive results.”

Southern Miss scored its first goal in the 32nd minute when senior Stephanie Garcia scored her fourth goal of the season and took a 1-0 lead into halftime.

During the second half, senior Hannah Abrams scored her second goal of the season in the 69th minute on a shot that deflected off of her foot and into the goal. Sophomore Miah Zuazua was credited with the assist on the goal. That score was the final one in the contest, as the Golden Eagles held on the rest of the way for the 2-0 win.

Overall, Southern Miss had a large shot advantage over Nicholls State in the contest. The Golden Eagles had 12 shots in the game compared to Nicholls State’s two shots.

Southern Miss will look to extend their winning streak with a contest against Jackson State for their final non-conference matchup of the season. Kickoff in Jackson is set for Sept. 13 at 6 p.m.