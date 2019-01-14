Brotha Josh and the Quickness to play debut album

Brotha Josh and the Quickness will be performing a release show for their debut album “Touro Street” at the Thirsty Hippo Jan. 26 at 9 p.m. with indie band Empty Atlas.

Holt said the release show was the culmination of six months’ worth of production. The album will be released on all platforms Jan. 25.

Lead vocalist and guitarist Joshua Holt said they plan to perform every song from the album and sell physical copies for $10 during the show. Holt said the album’s name came from the first street he resided on in New Orleans.

“My dad said, ‘There were other streets you grew up on,’ but I don’t remember those streets. I only remember Touro Street,” Holt said. “If we are going to start a career and a debut album, it should be named the first place I ever lived at.”

Holt said he thinks listeners can hear the influence classical New Orleans music has on his and the band’s style.

“I think this album is a good fusion of Hattiesburg and New Orleans,” Holt said. “I think there is a combination the two.”

Guitarist for Empty Atlas and producer of Brotha Josh and the Quickness’s album Brennan White said he is excited to attend and perform during the show. White provided the guitar solo on their single “You Should Know Well” and will play it alongside the Holt and other the other members of the band.

Holt and Philip Tapscott, bassist for the band and senior music major, both said White brings a lot to the table during production. White said he shined most playing guitar and providing vocal help, claiming that was the reason Holt proposed they work together.

Tapscott said the process of recording tracks, as opposed to live shows, gave the band more control over their music and the sounds they produced. He said that recording the album was a long process that varied from hour-long sessions to working all day.

“Some [sessions] only took an hour or two, and then some were an all-day event. But hell, it’s done, and it sounds great,” Tapscott said.

Tapscott said they used the third take of his bass part for the single and that it was recorded months after the first session. Holt said he enjoyed the creative freedom he had during the recording process.

“That’s what happens when you take six months to make an album,” Tapscott said. “You have to think about your part during all of that time.”

Holt said he chose to hold the show at the Thirsty Hippo because of his relationship with the owner Brad Newton and the atmosphere of the venue.

“You’re not going to book good shows and get good crowds anywhere else, especially as an independent band,” Tapscott said.