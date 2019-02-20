Southern Miss has six event winners at C-USA indoor championship

- Advertisement -

The Southern Miss men and women’s track and field teams competed in the C-USA indoor championships on Feb. 16-17.

The men’s team finished in fourth place overall with a score of 85 points, while the women’s team finished in fifth place with a score of 59.50. The team combined for 13 podium finishes with six event winners.

Senior John Warren defended his triple jump title from a year ago with a jump of 16.29m. Warren also competed in the long jump where he finished in third place with a jump of 7.33m.

Junior Caleb Parker won the 60m hurdles with a time of 7.77. In the men’s high jump, junior Erick Richards won the event with a jump of 2.22m with Parker doubling in the high jump where he finished in third place with a jump of 2.16m.

Senior McKinely West also earned a pair of wins in the championship competition. In the 60m dash, West ran a 6.64, which broke the meet record. In the 200m dash, West ran 20.66 to earn the win in that category. West defended both of his titles in the 60m dash and 200m dash from last year. Senior Chedlin Sagesse also placed third in the 60m dash with a time of 6.85.

In the women’s shot put, senior Danisha Jones threw 15.82m on her last attempt. Jones also reached the podium with a third-place finish in the women’s weight throw, where she threw 18.93m.

In the women’s 60m dash, junior Keiyana Gaskin finished in sixth place with a time of 7.59. In the 400m dash, senior Rian Robinson placed in third by running a time of 55.34.

In the men’s 400m dash, freshman Trey Johnson ran 46.97 to finish in fourth place. In the men’s 4×400 relay, the team of West, Johnson, senior Mamadou Seck and Lorenzon Burton finished in fourth place with a time of 3:13.95. In the women’s 4×400, Robinson, senior Chenelle Ricketts, junior Aireanna Taylor and freshman Taylor Harris finished in sixth place with a time of 3:47.42.

The women’s distance medley team comprised of sophomore Kate Mattox, junior Regen McGee, senior Rian Robinson and sophomore Sandra Szpott finished in second place running a time of 12:01. Szpott tripled, in the women’s one-mile run and ran 4:54 to finish in third place and in the 3000m run Szpott finished in fourth place in the 3000m run with a time of 9:56. McGee also ran in the one-mile run, where she ran 5:01 to finish in seventh place. Freshman Lina May finished in eighth place, running a time of 17:41 in the 5000m run.

In the women’s high jump, juniors Zaria Jones and Jamari Drake jumped 1.71m and 1.66m to finish in fifth and sixth place. In the women’s triple jump, sophomore Callie Jones jumped a distance of 11.83m.

Up next for Southern Miss is the NCAA Indoor Championships from March 8-9 in Birmingham, Alabama.