SGA treasurer-elect profile: Destiny Chafin

Destiny Chafin, junior accounting major and Spanish minor, is SGA treasurer-elect.

What are your plans for student involvement?

Our current treasurer Matt Keller has done an amazing job with Philanthropy Commission this year, and I plan to continue growing the work that he has started. I also want to seriously advocate for the Varsity program within SGA. This program was introduced this year and has been super successful. It allows for all students to get involved with SGA. It is an amazing opportunity for students to see what being a member of SGA is like and hopefully encourages them to join this amazing organization.

How will you fix academic involvement with the clubs on campus?

Student involvement plays a part in my campaign platform according to the treasurer job title. The treasurer is the leader over the SGA Philanthropy Commission. Throughout the year, I want to grow the amount of student involvement within the branch of SGA. Philanthropy Commission gives a chance for students with at least a 2.5 GPA to get involved with a branch of SGA, and I plan to promote this among the student body. At the beginning of the academic year, I want to table for Philanthropy Commission to make sure that students know about what we do and how they can get involved.

What issues would you like to address while in this position? What are you looking forward to if you’re elected to this position?

One thing that I am planning on addressing while in this position is trying to work on our internal monitoring system into our treasury system. This system would make it easier to ensure that the SGA budget is being followed adequately once it is passed by the Senate. Previous SGA treasurers have been working towards this goal, and I want to continue with the work they have done to make this position better than I left it. I am looking forward to the year ahead. And as always, SMTTT.