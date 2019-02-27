SGA attorney general-elect profile: Jourdan Green

- Advertisement -

Jourdan Green, junior political science and pre-law major, is SGA attorney general-elect.

What can you do to fix the current parking situation on campus?/ How do you think this issue can be resolved?

I believe that first step to fixing the parking situation is making students aware of the location of all student-zoned parking. There are unused parking spots in student-zoned areas each day, and I believe that if students were more aware of these areas, it would relieve some of the stress of parking. I also plan on heavily interacting and communicating with the Office of Parking Management, to review and modify current parking regulations and zoned areas.

What are your plans for student involvement?

I plan on having frequent tabling events and going to different organization to make students aware of the J-Board. I also think that it is important to get students involved in Creed Week. Creed Week is a time for students to reflect on the creed and on themselves, and if more students participated, I know that it would not only impact them, but also truly make a difference on our campus.

How will you fix academic involvement with the clubs on campus?

I believe that with all things, education and awareness is key. My goal would be to extend a message to all organizations on campus, that maintaining academic standards is primary to the success of all students and student organizations. I would work with them to ensure their understanding of the Universities academic standards and academic integrity policies.

What issues would you like to address while in this position? What are you looking forward to if you’re elected to this position?

The main issues that I will be focusing on while in this position are that of civility and parking. As it relates to student civility, I want to ensure that the student body is knowledgeable of USM’s creed, and appropriate academic and civil behavior. With parking, my focus would be on and making sure that the student’s voices and concerns are being heard. I am truly interested in advocating for our students’ desires and concerns.