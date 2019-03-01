Eating better and cheaper in college

- Advertisement -

One of the hardest parts of college is trying to eat healthy and cheap meals. However, this does not have to be such a problem.

Chick-fil-A and Subway being in the middle of campus might seem like a convenient place to get lunch between classes, but getting fast food every day quickly adds up. Money goes quickly, and this encourages eating the same meals with no nutritional variation.

Packing a lunch is a good way to cut down on spending, and it cuts down on waiting in lines and rushing between classes to get food. Really, having the food you want is better than having your order messed up.

Buying groceries is a good way to cut down on costs. Living in a dorm can make this difficult, but there are plenty of foods that do not need to be prepared. Buying bread, meat and cheese allows you to make sandwiches for a week or two before needing to buy more.

Ramen is a good and cheap food to eat. It offers many different flavors with different styles such as noodle cups or packs of noodles. It is a quick meal to make, and seasons can be added to keep the food from becoming dull.

Eating out with friends can be tempting. Going out is fine, and you could also not order anything. Ordering a water and nothing else is an option when invited out. No matter how good the food looks, remembering the money being saved is even better.

Taking advantage of events with free food is an easy way to find dinner for the night. Some events supply pizza and drinks while rarely offering more diverse options. Do not be afraid to get multiple plates of food.

A meal plan can cut down on the money spent, also. Alternating each day between cooking and going to the cafeteria adds a bit of variation. A day between also keeps a minimum on the number of greasy foods eaten.

Snacking is fine in moderation. Carrying sunflower seeds can provide something to eat in class, and it is a healthy alternative to chips or cookies. Snacking on something small will not ruin your appetite.

Saving money does not mean cutting out fast food and restaurants entirely. It is fine to still go out but it should be cut down to once a week. Take advantage of deals such as student discounts and half-off meals.

Never underestimate leftovers. Most places give enough food to last for two days. Leftovers cut down on the need to cook or find food for the next day.

Portion control is a good way to eat healthier while in school. It might seem like a good idea to eat until stuffed, but it is better to eat until no longer hungry rather than overeating. It’s a hard habit to break and might cause you to skip meals and be hungry later that night.

Cutting down on soda saves money and cuts down on sugar. Water gives an energy boost and is free to drink from water fountains, so carry a water bottle and refill it at all times during the day.

After getting in the habit of eating out less and eating healthier, it will become second nature. Your body will thank you and your wallet will thank you too.