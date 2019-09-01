  • Home
      Hood visits Dubard School for Language Disorders

      Caleb McCluskey
      Attorney General Jim Hood came to the DuBard School for Language Disorders on his campaign trail for governor to tour the school and talk about education.
      Football

      Southern Miss plays moneyball

      Makayla Puckett
      What is the purpose of Power Five matchups? The answer is simple: money.
      Football

      Center for Military, Team John Boy partner for tailgating

      Alyssa Bass
      Guardfather Tailgating 4 Veterans will return Aug. 31 behind Southern Hall and in the courtyard in front of Kennard-Washington Hall four hours before kickoff.
      Football

      Southern Miss vs. Alcorn State photo gallery

      Makayla Puckett
      View a gallery of photos from the Southern Miss v. Alcorn State game.
      Football

      Southern Miss special teams shine in season opener

      Jakobe Smith
      The Golden Eagles defeated Alcorn State 38-10.
      Football

      Recovered, cleared and ‘hungry’: players prepare for season

      Alyssa Bass
      After experiencing injuries, Trace Clopton, Darius Maberry and Jaylond Adams are grateful to be back at the Rock.
Southern Miss vs. Alcorn State photo gallery
Photo Gallery

Southern Miss vs. Alcorn State photo gallery

By Makayla Puckett

Head coach Jay Hopson leads the Golden Eagles onto the field.
Photo by: Blair Ballou
31,076 fans filled The Rock on Aug. 31 as Southern Miss hosted Alcorn State.
Photo by: Blair Ballou
Linebacker Ty’ree Evans celebrates a play.
Photo by: Makayla Puckett
Senior defensive back DQ Thomas intercepts the ball from Alcorn State’s offense.
Photo by: Makayla Puckett
Wide reciever Jordan Mitchell weaves through Alcorn State’s defense.
Photo by: Makayla Puckett
Jack Abraham throws a pass between Alcorn State’s defense.
Photo by: Makayla Puckett
Head coach Jay Hopson calls a play.
Photo by: Makayla Pucket
Defensive lineman Jacques Turner holds off Alcorn State.
Photo by: Makayla Pucket
A young Southern Miss fan cheers on the Golden Eagles.
Photo by: Makayla Puckett
Redshirt freshman Kameron King encourages senior Taj Jones on the bench.
Photo by: Makayla Puckett
Makayla Puckett

