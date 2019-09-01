Sports Football Southern Miss vs. Alcorn State photo gallery SportsFootballPhoto Gallery Southern Miss vs. Alcorn State photo gallery By Makayla Puckett - September 1, 2019 293 0 Trending Now Southern Miss vs. Alcorn State photo gallery Southern Miss special teams shine in season opener Football films break barriers between all Americans Five essential songs to get in the football spirit The Lanie Diaries: What to expect at your first home game Head coach Jay Hopson leads the Golden Eagles onto the field. Photo by: Blair Ballou 31,076 fans filled The Rock on Aug. 31 as Southern Miss hosted Alcorn State. Photo by: Blair Ballou Linebacker Ty’ree Evans celebrates a play. Photo by: Makayla Puckett Senior defensive back DQ Thomas intercepts the ball from Alcorn State’s offense. Photo by: Makayla Puckett Wide reciever Jordan Mitchell weaves through Alcorn State’s defense.Photo by: Makayla Puckett Jack Abraham throws a pass between Alcorn State’s defense. Photo by: Makayla Puckett Head coach Jay Hopson calls a play. Photo by: Makayla Pucket Defensive lineman Jacques Turner holds off Alcorn State. Photo by: Makayla Pucket A young Southern Miss fan cheers on the Golden Eagles. Photo by: Makayla Puckett Redshirt freshman Kameron King encourages senior Taj Jones on the bench. Photo by: Makayla Puckett Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on Linkedin Related Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Previous articleSouthern Miss special teams shine in season opener Makayla Puckett Latest news FootballMakayla Puckett - September 1, 20190Southern Miss vs. Alcorn State photo galleryView a gallery of photos from the Southern Miss v. Alcorn State game.Read more FootballJakobe Smith - September 1, 20190Southern Miss special teams shine in season openerThe Golden Eagles defeated Alcorn State 38-10.Read more Arts & EntertainmentConrad Acosta - August 31, 20190Football films break barriers between all AmericansFootball movies show a human side of football and allow their audiences to connect with the sport in ways that they might not have before.Read more Arts & EntertainmentWilliam Lowery - August 30, 20190Five essential songs to get in the football spiritWhen the stadium speakers start blaring out tunes, that is the audience’s cue to get motivated, stand up and sing along to the song as a way of supporting their favorite team. Read more OpinionLanie Leach - August 30, 20190The Lanie Diaries: What to expect at your first home gameWhether you are a freshman, a transfer student or you have simply never been to a Southern Miss football game, lean back, put on your favorite pair of readers and absorb every word. Read more LifestyleLillie Busch - August 30, 20190College Football: A Survival GuideYou can hear it in the distance: thudding footfalls, energetic chants and popping beer cans. Read more Must read FootballAlyssa Bass - August 28, 20190Recovered, cleared and ‘hungry’: players prepare for seasonAfter experiencing injuries, Trace Clopton, Darius Maberry and Jaylond Adams are grateful to be back at the Rock.Read more FootballWilliam Burke - August 26, 20190Abraham, Whatley battle for starter positionGoing into the fall season, there will be heavy competition between the two players aiming to become the starting quarterback for 2019.Read more You might also likeRELATEDRecommended to you Football Southern Miss special teams shine in season opener The Golden Eagles defeated Alcorn State 38-10. Jakobe Smith - September 1, 2019 0 Read more Photo Gallery Bid Day Gallery Congratulations to those who received a bid Tuesday, August 27. Emily Brinkman - August 28, 2019 0 Read more Football Recovered, cleared and ‘hungry’: players prepare for season After experiencing injuries, Trace Clopton, Darius Maberry and Jaylond Adams are grateful to be back at the Rock. Alyssa Bass - August 28, 2019 0 Read more Football Southern Miss plays moneyball What is the purpose of Power Five matchups? The answer is simple: money. Makayla Puckett - August 28, 2019 0 Read more Related