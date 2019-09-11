  • Home
      “9/11: The South Reflects on Attack”

      Meghan Fuller
      Following the terrorist attack in 2001, the citizens of Manhattan experienced an emotional aftershock, which led them to a crisis response. While the attack was in New York, the South experienced loss as well.
      News

      SGA officers anticipate student involvement

      Lauryn Bohn
      This year’s Student Government Association executive officers plan to boost student involvement and outreach in order to better serve the student body while keeping the traditions forged by previous administrations.
      News

      Southern Miss falls to Mississippi State 38-15

      Makayla Puckett
      Starkville – Breaking the series tie the Mississippi State Bulldogs defeated Southern Miss 38-15 for a series record of 15-14-1.
      Football

      Southern Miss at Mississippi State photo gallery

      Michael Sandoz
      Mississippi State safety C.J. Morgan tackles Southern Miss running back Kevin Perkins. Photo by: Michael Sandoz Wide…
      Sports

      Hat Trick Magic: Jenny Caracheo leads the Eagles to victory

      William Burke
      Eight goals are an impressive amount in a game but that’s not the only impressive thing that happened during the women’s soccer game on Sunday.
      Sports

      Women’s soccer wins home opener

      Jakobe Smith
      Southern Miss women’s soccer team (1-3) held its home opener against South Alabama (3-0-1) on Sept. 5.
Cartoon 9/11/19 issue comic
Cartoon

9/11/19 issue comic

By Darius Harris

-

Comic by Darius Harris

Darius Harris
