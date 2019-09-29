  • Home
  • News
    • AllGulf ParkInternationalLocalNationalOn CampusState
      News

      Moon Taxi set to headline 16th Eaglepalooza

      Alyssa Bass
      0
      Rock band Moon Taxi will headline the 16thannual Eaglepalooza at 6 p.m. Nov. 8 in Downtown Hattiesburg.
      Football

      Abraham slings the Golden Eagles to 3-2 season

      William Burke
      0
      The Golden Eagles defeated the UTEP Miners 31-13 on Sept. 29 for the first conference matchup of the season.
      News

      Southern Miss becomes first state school to sell alcohol

      Brian Winters
      0
      Southern Miss will sell alcohol during athletic events beginning September 28, according to a press release from director of communications David Cohen. Southern Miss fans ages 21 and older will be able to purchase beer and light wines from different locations within the stadium until the end of the third quarter.
  • A & E
  • Sports
    • AllAnalysisBaseballBasketballCross CountryFootball2015 Football2016 FootballGolfLacrossePlayer Highlight
      Football

      Abraham slings the Golden Eagles to 3-2 season

      William Burke
      0
      The Golden Eagles defeated the UTEP Miners 31-13 on Sept. 29 for the first conference matchup of the season.
      Football

      Southern Miss at Alabama photo gallery

      Michael Sandoz
      0
      De'Michael Harris makes a one-handed catch. Photo by: Michael Sandoz Quez Watkins attempts to outrun an Alabama…
      Football

      Crimson Tide rolls over Golden Eagles

      Makayla Puckett
      0
      TUSCALOOSA, ALA. – Southern Miss (2-2, 0-0 C-USA) concluded its non-conference play and road game stretch in Tuscaloosa against the Alabama Crimson Tide (4-0, 1-0 SEC). Alabama outscored Southern Miss by 42 points with a final score of 49-7.
  • Opinion
  • Multimedia
  • Features
  • Lifestyle
  • About
  • Careers
type here...
Sports Football Abraham slings the Golden Eagles to 3-2 season
SportsFootballNews

Abraham slings the Golden Eagles to 3-2 season

By William Burke

-

0
0

The Golden Eagles defeated the UTEP Miners 31-13 on Sept. 29 for the first conference matchup of the season.

Redshirt junior Jack Abraham threw 15 passes, completing 10 of them for 227 yards and two touchdowns in the first half. Abraham also had a season-long passing touchdown of 74 yards to senior De’Michael Harris to spark the Southern Miss scoring outbreak. Abraham finished the game, completing 19 of 28 passes for 351 passing yards and three passing touchdowns.

“Jack is a smart quarterback who knows how to make adjustments before the ball is snapped,” Head Coach Jay Hopson said. “He has shown me a lot of the same characteristics Nick [Mullens] showed when he was here. Both great quarterbacks who are smart and know how to check their reads before they line up to take the snap.”

Abraham took some shots downfield, some that were caught and some that were well-defended and broken up; nevertheless, there were opportunities for the long ball, and he took them.

Southern Miss established a running game against the Miners when they rushed for 168 yards and had an even split between Harris and redshirt junior Kevin Perkins, who both carried the ball 11 times and who both picked up 69 yards, leading the Golden Eagles to a total of 168 rushing yards with the one rushing touchdown coming from Harris.

Redshirt sophomore Jaylond Adams picked up five receptions for 58 yards and one touchdown. Redshirt senior Jordan Mitchell picked up four receptions for 47 yards and one touchdown. Mitchell also picked up a block punt in the first quarter, creating his first career blocked punt.


A blocked punt from Mitchell set up the Golden Eagles to pick up their second touchdown within the first five minutes of the game, giving the Golden Eagles a 14-0 lead. Redshirt junior Quez Watkins picked up two receptions for 97 yards.


“I am very confident in my receivers to find the space needed to get open, and when the ball is near them, I have both confidence and trust that they will come down with the ball,” Abraham said.

Although the Golden Eagles had some missing pieces to their defense, they managed to only allow a total of 294 yards and one touchdown.

“Locksley had a long touchdown run for 63 yards, but we still were able to keep him contained for the most part and put some serious pressure on him from a defensive perspective,” Hopson said. “We played a hard-fought C-USA game, which I thought we played well. UTEP is a good physical team but we stepped up and played the game we knew how to play. We could have played better, but we executed when we needed to and had some big plays on special teams that really played a role in our win tonight.”

The Golden Eagles have a bye week upcoming but will be back in the Rock on Oct. 12 against North Texas.

Previous articlePop culture raises mental illness awareness
Next articleMoon Taxi set to headline 16th Eaglepalooza
William Burke
- Advertisement -

Latest news

NewsAlyssa Bass -
0

Moon Taxi set to headline 16th Eaglepalooza

Rock band Moon Taxi will headline the 16thannual Eaglepalooza at 6 p.m. Nov. 8 in Downtown Hattiesburg.
Read more
FootballWilliam Burke -
0

Abraham slings the Golden Eagles to 3-2 season

The Golden Eagles defeated the UTEP Miners 31-13 on Sept. 29 for the first conference matchup of the season.
Read more
Arts & EntertainmentWilliam Lowery -
0

Pop culture raises mental illness awareness

Since the 2010s, movies and television shows have featured more characters with mental illness. While some of these portrayals are still exaggerated or inaccurate, many more programs are doing a better job of normalizing and raising awareness on the topic.
Read more
NewsBrian Winters -
0

Southern Miss becomes first state school to sell alcohol

Southern Miss will sell alcohol during athletic events beginning September 28, according to a press release from director of communications David Cohen. Southern Miss fans ages 21 and older will be able to purchase beer and light wines from different locations within the stadium until the end of the third quarter.
Read more
OpinionBrian Winters -
0

Facebook plagues online dating

The point of using a dating service is to meet up with a person and date them— or do other things, no judgment here. Facebook Dating does not seem to be worth the time or effort when other apps are available and already established.
Read more
LifestyleMorgan Usry -
0

Students find beauty and peace in plant trend

In the last few years, owning an exorbitant number of houseplants has been a growing trend. The #urbanjungle hashtag on Instagram is proof of this, with nearly 3 million posts from users showing off their tropical plant-packed homes.
Read more

Must read

NewsAlyssa Bass -
0

Moon Taxi set to headline 16th Eaglepalooza

Rock band Moon Taxi will headline the 16thannual Eaglepalooza at 6 p.m. Nov. 8 in Downtown Hattiesburg.
Read more
FootballWilliam Burke -
0

Abraham slings the Golden Eagles to 3-2 season

The Golden Eagles defeated the UTEP Miners 31-13 on Sept. 29 for the first conference matchup of the season.
Read more

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

News

Moon Taxi set to headline 16th Eaglepalooza

Rock band Moon Taxi will headline the 16thannual Eaglepalooza at 6 p.m. Nov. 8 in Downtown Hattiesburg.
Alyssa Bass -
0
Read more
News

Southern Miss becomes first state school to sell alcohol

Southern Miss will sell alcohol during athletic events beginning September 28, according to a press release from director of communications David Cohen. Southern Miss fans ages 21 and older will be able to purchase beer and light wines from different locations within the stadium until the end of the third quarter.
Brian Winters -
0
Read more
News

Southern Miss works toward greater sustainability

The Office of Sustainability and the Student Government Association are working toward a more eco-friendly campus through different programs.
Caleb McCluskey -
0
Read more
News

Methodist group explains import​ance of acceptance

The United Methodist Church voted in February to ban not only same-sex marriage but also LGBTQ+ clergy members, and that has left some in the community to oppose the decision, including in Mississippi.
Caleb McCluskey -
0
Read more

About Us

Publishing every Wednesday, the Student Printz has served as Southern Miss’ award-winning student newspaper since 1927.

Contact us at printzeditors@gmail.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Student Printz