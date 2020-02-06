  • About
  • Careers
  • Newsletter
type here...
News African American Military History Museum honors Iola Williams
News

African American Military History Museum honors Iola Williams

By Lillie Busch

-

3029
0

On Jan. 30, the African American Military History Museum kicked off Black History Month by introducing its new event series and honoring the late Iola Williams.

“February stands to be one of the most rewarding and culturally enriching months in Hattiesburg all year. One that fosters community in our diverse city, and it calls us to continue a positive trajectory in our community,” Mayor Toby Barker said during the ceremony.

Williams first introduced the kick-off events for Black History Month in 2010. The museum presented the 2020 series, titled “Shaping America: African American Women in the Armed Forces”, in honor of Williams. Williams died in early April 2019 at age 83.

Williams’ daughter Audrey Williams spoke about her mother during the ceremony.

“She loved her church. She loved her community, her history, her family and everyone was family to her,” she said.

A community trailblazer and political figure, Williams’ influence stretched from Hattiesburg to San Jose, California. She was the first African American elected to the Franklin-McKinley School Board in San Jose, where she continued to serve on the San Jose City Council. Upon returning to Hattiesburg in 1991, Williams served as director of recreation and community relations for the city.

Williams led the initiative to save the building from destruction and open the African American Military History Museum. The museum is dedicated to preserving and informing the public about African American contributions to the U.S. military, beginning with the Spanish War. Williams also served as the museum’s first executive director.

“Because of Iola’s hard work, dedication and vision, we are actually sitting in the largest artifact of the African American Military History Museum. This building itself is the artifact,” Richard Taylor, the executive director of the Hattiesburg Convention Commission, said.

The museum is housed inside the only remaining USO built exclusively for African American soldiers stationed at Camp Shelby during World War II. The USO club first opened its doors in 1942.

“Iola saw how things would be before we even knew we could do it. It was a privilege of mine to work with her,” Taylor said. “Iola lit a spark that is becoming the Sixth Street Museum District.”

Williams’ community revitalization extended beyond the museum. She also initiated the restoration of the Historic Eureka School. When the school opened in 1921, it was one of the only two brick high schools for African American youth.

The event concluded with Iola Williams’ favorite song, “I Was Here,” performed by Halethe Jones, Miss East Sixth Street USO 2019, as well as a video presentation.

The African American Military History Museum is located at 305 E 6th St. in Hattiesburg. Hours of operation are Wednesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.and Saturdays from noon to 4 p.m. Admission is free, but donations are accepted.

Previous articleNews: Before Black History Month Comic
Next articleLocal artists explain benefits, hardships of careers
Lillie Busch
- Advertisement -

Latest news

OpinionBrian Winters -
0

2020 election should not be party-driven

With only two parties being in power, Americans do not have a lot of choices for presidential candidates. Read Brian Winters' opinion.
Read more
LifestyleLillie Busch -
0

Women talk birth control, side effects

Shopping for birth control is reminiscent of flipping through a catalog: the pill, the arm implant, the IUD, the patch and prayers.
Read more
FeaturesKaylyn Jones -
0

English major uses poetry to speak his truth

Antonio Norwood is a sophomore English major with a unique perspective in poetry. In his poetry, he conveys his life as a black, gay autistic individual. He chose writing, forging a different path from everyone else.
Read more
OpinionMeghan Fuller -
0

Hollywood, take a hint: women cannnot be slienced

The National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences is facing a lawsuit from Deborah Dugan, the previous CEO of the company. She claims to have been wrongfully fired after raiding allegations of sexual harassment and irregularities throughout Grammy nominations.
Read more
Arts & EntertainmentKaylyn Jones -
0

Billy Porter and Lil Nas X refuse gender norms

Billy Porter and Lil Nas X are breaking down the restrictive walls of Western masculinity. Just as recently as the 2020 Grammys, “Pose” star Billy Porter and rapper Lil Nas X stepped onto the scene in fabulously extravagant attire that went against the red carpet uniform of plain suit and ties.
Read more
LifestyleKara Lowe -
0

Southern Miss students battle sleep deprivation

Some people do not realize how beneficial sleep can be until they are deprived of it. As people grow older, the amount of stress in their lives develops, and some find it hard to fit sleep into their busy schedules.
Read more

Must read

OpinionBrian Winters -
0

2020 election should not be party-driven

With only two parties being in power, Americans do not have a lot of choices for presidential candidates. Read Brian Winters' opinion.
Read more
LifestyleLillie Busch -
0

Women talk birth control, side effects

Shopping for birth control is reminiscent of flipping through a catalog: the pill, the arm implant, the IUD, the patch and prayers.
Read more

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

News

Veterans returning to school face unique challenges

With shifts in wars and changes to the GI Bill, veterans have the opportunity to return to school.
Ashlyn Levins -
0
Read more
News

SGA plans to become first to revamp executive board

Days after the Student Government Association announced plans for reorganization on social media, SGA President Michael Matrick explained the reasons for the changes in the executive branch at an SGA Senate meeting Jan.30.
Alyssa Bass -
0
Read more
News

PRODUCT rewards students’ creative endeavors

The student magazine PRODUCT hosted a launch party Jan. 26 at Southern Prohibition Brewery.
Brian Winters -
0
Read more
News

VSA invites public to Têt celebration

The Vietnamese Student Association will host their annual Têt celebration on January 30 at the Baptist Student Union with food, games, and live entertainment.
Earl Stoudemire -
0
Read more

About Us

Publishing every Wednesday, the Student Printz has served as Southern Miss’ award-winning student newspaper since 1927.

Contact us at printzeditors@gmail.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Student Printz