Alpha Chi Omega hosts Red Carnation Gala

Alpha Chi Omega at The University of Southern Mississippi will host its second annual Red Carnation Gala on April 20, 2018. The Kappa Sigma Chapter of Alpha Chi Omega is proud to support the local Domestic Abuse Family Shelter as part of its national philanthropy – domestic violence awareness. All proceeds raised from the event will benefit the local shelter

The event includes a fashion show at 5:00 p.m. sponsored by local boutiques with members of Southern Miss Greek Life as models. A cocktail hour for guests 21 and older will follow at the conclusion of the fashion show. Admission to the event is free, but the members of Alpha Chi Omega do ask that attendants make a donation. Tickets to the cocktail hour are $25 and include two drinks as well as food. Cocktail hour tickets can be bought from any member of Alpha Chi Omega or by messaging the Alpha Chi Omega Facebook page.

“Our Red Carnation Gala is more than a reason to get dressed up,” Alpha Chi Omega Vice President of Philanthropy Anna Claire Walker said. “Last year, this Gala provided the funds for the Domestic Abuse Family Shelter to purchase a van, something they have gone without for 34 years. The funds raised by this year’s Gala will directly impact survivors of domestic violence as they are granted sanctuary at the local Hattiesburg shelter. It is an honor to be able to support an organization so close to campus and to our hearts.”

Alpha Chi Omega partners nationally with Mary Kay, Allstate Foundation Purple Purse, the One Love Foundation, RAINN (Rape, Abuse, & Incest National Network), and It’s On Us. Domestic violence affects 1 in 3 women and 1 in 4 men. Members support local shelters and organizations that work to help those who have been affected by domestic violence. Alpha Chi Omega works to educate its members and give them the tools they need to raise awareness of the widespread issue, build healthy relationships and end domestic violence.

For more information, visit alphachiusm.org or contact:

Alpha Chi Omega President Amanda Blanchard at amanda.blanchard@eagles.usm.edu

Alpha Chi Omega Vice President of Philanthropy Anna Claire Walker at anna.c.walker@usm.edu