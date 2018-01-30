Anticipated entertainment releases of 2018

With a new year comes new, exciting content for students to further indulge in while procrastinating and ignoring responsibilities. 2018 promises to deliver yet another year jam-packed with highly anticipated film and TV show premiers and game launches. Here are just a few upcoming selections that fans of entertainment can’t wait to sink their teeth into.

‘Marvel’s Black Panther’ (Feb. 16)

Serving as a new venture for Marvel, the adaption of this popular hero will mark the company’s first major film featuring a cast of predominantly black leads. ‘Black Panther’ follows Chadwick Boseman as T’Challa, a king who will go to any lengths to protect and save his native land, even if that means becoming a masked crusader to prevent world war.

‘Incredibles 2’ (June 15)

It’s been 14 years of re-watching the original, but fans can finally visit their favorite Pixar animated superhero family in this sure-to-be-classic. Though not much is known plot-wise, expect to see Mr. Incredible and his family battling another colossal villain alongside the newest addition to their family.

‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ (May 25)

What’s a new year without yet another ‘Star Wars’ film? ‘Solo’ will follow the ever-loved, fan-favorite space smuggler Han Solo (Alden Ehrenreich) as you’ve never seen him before. Yes, he’ll still be in space, but now he’s young and the star of his own film!

‘Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald’ (Nov. 16)

Following the success of J.K. Rowling’s debut in screen writing, the sequel to ‘Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them’ looks to be a promising addition to the precious Wizarding World. The film picks up with the dastardly Gellert Grindelwald’s (Johnny Depp) escape from prison. It’s up to a young Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) and his ex-student Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) to track him down. Boasting an all-star cast, fans are waiting with bated breath for this addition to the ‘Harry Potter’ franchise.

‘Grown-ish’ (Jan. 3)

It’s not too late to catch up on this highly anticipated spin-off of popular ABC show ‘Black-ish.’ ‘Grown-ish’ follows Zoey Johnson as she embarks on her pursuit of higher education. Critics are raving about this authentic, gritty take on college, and fans are sure to be enamored as the first season picks up momentum.

‘Marvel’s Jessica Jones’ season 2 (Mar. 8)

Marvel’s Netflix fans have been hungry for the continuation of one of the best female-led shows around. In the second season, we’ll see Jessica continue to struggle with her superhero identity as she attempts to come to terms with the events in season one.

‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ season 2 (April)

Hulu’s powerhouse series is making a return to further explore some unanswered events in season one and continue the narrative past the show’s source material. After winning two Golden Globe Awards, this series has been widely regarded as Hulu’s must watch series.

‘Westworld’ season 2 (2018)

Based on the critically acclaimed novel, season one of ‘Westworld’ blew audiences away, and HBO has since renewed the show for a second season. Both androids and humans continue to roam the illustrious, deadly amusement park Westworld, and as the Wild West gets bloodier, no one seems safe.

‘Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom’ (Mar. 23; PS4 & PC)

A surprising smash-hit in America, ‘Ni no Kuni’ introduced players to a massive, colorful world full of magic, exotic locations and creatures called familiars that the player could befriend in order to train for combat. This stylized sequel drops players back into this world with a new protagonist and a new, exciting adventure to reclaim his kingdom.

‘Spider-Man’ (2018; PS4)

Not only has the titular web-slinger had several successful movies, but he’s also been the star of multiple video games. Though, none have been as anticipated as his upcoming game. The story follows a 23-year-old Peter Parker as he attempts to leave the superhero life behind. His plans change when a new evil by the name of Mr. Negative rears his ugly head.

‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ (2018; PS4 & Xbox One)

Serving as a prequel to the surprise 2010 hit, ‘Red Dead 2’ has been something gamers have only dreamed of for years. Though it has suffered at least one delay, there is still hope that this open-world Western will actually be released late this year.

‘Kingdom Hearts III’ (2018; PS4 & Xbox One)

After facing multiple frustrating delays, pushing the game back several years, ‘Kingdom Hearts III’ might be the most anticipated game of the decade. This beloved series combines the most prominent faces of Disney with cartoonish, deadly adventures. Once again players will play as the iconic Sora and his extraordinary keyblade in order to rid the world of darkness and protect Kingdom Hearts.

2018 seems to be shaping up to be an exciting year for entertainment, and there are plenty more for fans to indulge in and explore. It’s going to be tough being patient with so many enormous releases on the horizon.