Are you prepared for hurricane season?

-Kaitlyn Watkins

Irma was recently categorized as a Category 5 hurricane. The storm is projected to hit the south coast of Florida as early as Saturday or Sunday. Other parts of the Southeast are also going to be affected, according to weather. com. Hurricane Irma is reported to be the most intense Atlantic hurricane in 12 years. Several islands in the Caribbean have already been affected by the weather as the hurricane passed over it on Sep. 5.

The National Hurricane Center recommends making a plan in case disaster strikes. First, be prepared to evacuate. Florida Governor Rick Scott declared a state of emergency as of Monday in preparation of Hurricane Irma. Also, make sure to have at least a 3-day supply of food and water along with flashlights and batteries.

Watch for a university email outlining the steps that USM will take in case Irma approaches Hattiesburg.

-Jim Coll

Did you know that we are entering the peak of hurricane season? Here are three things you should do to be aware, and be prepared!