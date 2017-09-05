Are you prepared for hurricane season?
-Kaitlyn Watkins
Irma was recently categorized as a Category 5 hurricane. The storm is projected to hit the south coast of Florida as early as Saturday or Sunday. Other parts of the Southeast are also going to be affected, according to weather. com. Hurricane Irma is reported to be the most intense Atlantic hurricane in 12 years. Several islands in the Caribbean have already been affected by the weather as the hurricane passed over it on Sep. 5.
The National Hurricane Center recommends making a plan in case disaster strikes. First, be prepared to evacuate. Florida Governor Rick Scott declared a state of emergency as of Monday in preparation of Hurricane Irma. Also, make sure to have at least a 3-day supply of food and water along with flashlights and batteries.
Watch for a university email outlining the steps that USM will take in case Irma approaches Hattiesburg.
-Jim Coll
Did you know that we are entering the peak of hurricane season? Here are three things you should do to be aware, and be prepared!
- Read emails from University of Southern Mississippi officials to make sure you know how the University will operate in an emergency weather situation.
- Check to make sure your contact information is up to date in the University’s Eagle Alert emergency notification system: https:// www.usm.edu/safety/eagle-alert.
- Talk with your friends and family about what you should do in a weather emergency, and make sure your family is prepared by following recommendations from the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency: http://www.msema. org/be-prepared/hurricanes/.