News In Brief
BBQ Showdown Photo Gallery
BBQ showdown brings out of state competition
‘Queen of Soul’ Aretha Franklin dies at 76
SGA begins final steps before drafting new constitution
BBQ Showdown Photo Gallery
The Student Printz Editorial Board
August 20, 2018
Robin Yelverton of Wink’s BBQ poses with her trophy after winning the Downtown BBQ Showdown.
Hattiesburg held the Downtown BBQ Showdown on August 18.
Photos by: Devon Dollar
