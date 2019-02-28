Beach volleyball participates in inaugural contests

- Advertisement -

The Southern Miss beach volleyball team kicked off its inaugural spring season with three matches in Mobile, Alabama from Feb. 22-23. The Golden Eagles finished with two losses to Coastal Carolina and one to Spring Hill College.

In the first matchup against Coastal Carolina on Friday, Southern Miss lost 4-1 against the Chanticleers. Despite the loss, the duo of Cyan Blackdeer and Abbey Wilson won the first match in school history on the No. 2 court with scores of 21-17 and 21-18.

Coastal Carolina swept Southern Miss 5-0 in the second meeting between the teams on Saturday. Chloe Klusman and Kinsley Hanback did earn a three-set exhibition win on the No. 6 court with scores of 12-21, 21-13 and 15-8, but the Chanticleers won the five official matches in the contest for another win over the Golden Eagles. The duos of Piper Matsumoto/Kellie Garraway and Kylie Grandy/Lindsey Legg did force third sets in their matches against Coastal Carolina, however.

In the third and final contest of the weekend against Spring Hill College, Southern Miss lost 4-1. The lone win for the Golden Eagles came on the No. 3 court when Matsumoto and Garraway won in three sets by scores of 21-18, 19-21 and 15-13. Though the Golden Eagles did not win another contest in the game, Blackdeer and Wilson, as well as Grandy and Legg forced three sets in their contests on courts 1 and 2, respectively.

With the losses, Southern Miss starts the season with an 0-3 record. The Golden Eagles will return to the sand in Covington, Louisiana from March 1-2 for the Beach Invitational at UNO. Southern Miss will face off against Huntington, UNO, Nicholls State and Spring Hill College during the event.