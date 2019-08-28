  • Home
      Football

      Southern Miss plays moneyball

      Makayla Puckett
      0
      What is the purpose of Power Five matchups? The answer is simple: money.
      News

      University readjusts academic calendar after feedback

      Karigan Teer
      0
      After a year of shorter semesters and longer class times, Southern Miss announced plans to readjust the academic calendar again in the spring of 2020.
      News

      Meet the candidates for the new dean of students

      Karigan Teer
      0
      As Southern Miss searches for a new associate vice president and dean of students, the Division of Student Affairs and the Student Government Association hosted open forums to introduce three candidates to students.
      Football

      Recovered, cleared and ‘hungry’: players prepare for season

      Alyssa Bass
      0
      After experiencing injuries, Trace Clopton, Darius Maberry and Jaylond Adams are grateful to be back at the Rock.
      Football

      Southern Miss plays moneyball

      Makayla Puckett
      0
      What is the purpose of Power Five matchups? The answer is simple: money.
      Softball

      Brian Levin named Southern Miss softball coach

      Makayla Puckett
      0
      Southern Miss announced on Friday afternoon the hiring of Brian Levin as the school’s ninth head softball coach. “During the search process it became very…
Photo Gallery Bid Day Gallery
Photo Gallery

Bid Day Gallery

By Emily Brinkman

-

167
0

Photos by Emily Brinkman

Photos by Kaylyn Jones

Photos by Lauryn Bohn

Emily Brinkman

