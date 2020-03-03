  • About
  • Careers
  • Newsletter
type here...
News Big Event allows students to give back
News

Big Event allows students to give back

By Ashlyn Levins

-

275
0

The 11th annual Big Event at Southern Miss will be held Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to noon. 

The Big Event is a partnership between the Student Government Association and the Center for Community Engagement. It is a student-initiated service project that gives students the chance to give back and volunteer in Hattiesburg.

The Center for Community Engagement coordinates the service aspects of the event while SGA recruits student volunteers and manages the student experience. 

Volunteer check-in will be at the Reed Green Coliseum from 7:30 a.m. to 8 a.m. After a short pep rally, volunteers will be assigned to a community site such as the Southern Pines Animal Shelter, Christian Services or a local school. Transportation will be available to those who have requested it. 

Director of the Center for Community Engagement Christy Arrazattee has been involved with the Big Event since 2014. The Center for Community Engagement has been a part of the Big Event for six years; however, this year is the first it has truly been a partner on the event with SGA.  

“I’ve been involved since I arrived at USM in 2014,” Arrazattee said. “I am appreciative of the Big Event because of the opportunity that it offers students to learn about the great organizations in the Hattiesburg community.” 

Junior biological sciences major Auburn Ansley, a past volunteer, gained more from the experience than she expected. Ansley is the executive director of events with SGA and has been involved with the Big Event since her freshman year. 

“When I volunteered, we went to an underdeveloped Hattiesburg elementary school, sorted through closets, cleaned classrooms and organized the school gymnasium,” Ansley said. “It was a great experience for me because I was able to interact with students who I usually would not have an opportunity to meet. I left that day feeling very humbled and empowered that I was able to serve my community.” 

To volunteer, visit www.southernmisssga.org/the-big-event.

Previous articleMississippi: Pearl River Flood Coverage 
Next articleFight Club: students talk stage combat, growth
Ashlyn Levins
- Advertisement -

Latest news

Arts & EntertainmentWilliam Lowery -
0

‘The Invisible Man’ is a stellar update on a classic character

Movie review: “The Invisible Man” is a swing-and-a-hit for the studio and its partner, Blumhouse. ﻿
Read more
EditorialThe Student Printz Editorial Board -
0

Editorial: Support the arts, not losing teams

Finally, our anger toward its construction is justified. We know that the construction of a volleyball court can’t help those below the poverty line.
Read more
FeaturesLillie Busch -
0

Speedway family discusses legacy

The culture of Southern racing is entrenched in the trifecta of American patriotism: the flag, the national anthem and the pledge. Most of all, however, racing emphasizes family and community. The Hattiesburg speedway, run by the Parker family, is no different.
Read more
NewsMichael Mapp -
0

Southern Miss voted ninth most military friendly college

The website Military Friendly ranks every college in America on how well they serve veteran and service member students. For the 2020-21 list, The University of Southern Mississippi made it into the top 10.
Read more
LocalLillie Busch -
0

Southern Miss reacts to chorale return, coronavirus fear

Days after Southern Miss Chorale returned from South Korea, USM issued traveled restrictions for all university faculty, staff and students.
Read more
FeaturesWilliam Lowery -
0

Fight Club: students talk stage combat, growth

On Fridays, Southern Miss theatre students get together on stage not to act or dance, but to fight.
Read more

Must read

Arts & EntertainmentWilliam Lowery -
0

‘The Invisible Man’ is a stellar update on a classic character

Movie review: “The Invisible Man” is a swing-and-a-hit for the studio and its partner, Blumhouse. ﻿
Read more
EditorialThe Student Printz Editorial Board -
0

Editorial: Support the arts, not losing teams

Finally, our anger toward its construction is justified. We know that the construction of a volleyball court can’t help those below the poverty line.
Read more

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

News

Southern Miss voted ninth most military friendly college

The website Military Friendly ranks every college in America on how well they serve veteran and service member students. For the 2020-21 list, The University of Southern Mississippi made it into the top 10.
Michael Mapp -
0
Read more
Local

Southern Miss reacts to chorale return, coronavirus fear

Days after Southern Miss Chorale returned from South Korea, USM issued traveled restrictions for all university faculty, staff and students.
Lillie Busch -
0
Read more
Local

Mississippi: Pearl River Flood Coverage 

According to the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency, the Pearl River at Jackson rose to 29.85 feet and the Pearl River crested in Marion County at 25.45 feet in Columbia.
Bethany Morris -
0
Read more
News

Eagle Esports holds signing event

Southern Miss’ newly formed esports teams, Eagle Esports, held a signing event Friday, Feb. 21 to recognize its new members.
William Lowery -
0
Read more

About Us

Publishing every Wednesday, the Student Printz has served as Southern Miss’ award-winning student newspaper since 1927.

Contact us at printzeditors@gmail.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Student Printz