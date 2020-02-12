Black History Month: The History Tour Begins Cartoon

Since its construction in 1984, 1,143 games have been played at Pete Taylor Park. Over the past 36 years, the facility has undergone multiple improvements, including a new outfield wall in 2016 and a performance center in 2015.
In the fall of 2006, Brain Dozier packed his bags to leave his home in Fulton to further his academic and athletic career at the University of Southern Mississippi. Thirteen years later, Dozier became a World Series champion with the Washington Nationals.
When New Orleans was established in 1718, Mardi Gras was celebrated not with elaborate parades and bead-throwing, but with elegant balls and parties. Though times have changed since the 1700s, annual celebrations of Mardi Gras are still going strong in many areas of the U.S.
After a five year hiatus, Tame Impala, whose real name is Kevin Parker, is back with a fourth studio album, “The Slow Rush.” The album is a heartfelt confession that discusses the passage of time, grief and feelings of inadequacy.
People typically roll their eyes whenever “The Bachelor” comes up. Many people do not want to hear the words “Pilot Pete” or “the final rose” uttered in a sentence. Sure, “The Bachelor” is a show where women compete for one man in a series of cringey episodes full of drama, tears and more drama.
With over one million streams, rising local artist Yot Club performed at Nick’s Ice House Feb. 8. His performance was a perfect fit for Nick’s Ice House, bringing in a large crowd to enjoy the bar with charm, personality and enjoyment for all those in attendance.
