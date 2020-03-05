  • About
Opinion Bloomberg’s ad spending doesn’t ensure candidacy
Bloomberg’s ad spending doesn’t ensure candidacy

By William Lowery

Turn on the TV or get on the internet, and chances are you’ll encounter an ad from Democratic candidate Michael Bloomberg explaining why he’s an amazing individual worth voting for. In reality, the overabundance of ads just diminishes his chance for office.

Statistics show Bloomberg has spent $233 million combined on television and digital advertising, whereas all of his Democratic opponents combined have only spent $100 million. Bloomberg’s late entry into the Democratic primaries means he’s had to pull out all the stops to get people to know who he is and what his goals are.  It’s a noble effort, but it only impedes his progress in the long run.

Election candidates, regardless of party affiliation, will put a lot of money into advertising to convince people to support them, as well as appearing at rallies and other events. It’s one thing to have money, but it’s another thing to express themselves as someone worth supporting, the latter of which Bloomberg has failed.

A person shouldn’t define themselves by their money or power, but by who they are. The reason people are showing support for Joe Biden or Bernie Sanders isn’t because of what’s in their bank accounts, but because they’re advocating for policies their supporters agree with. Bloomberg can flaunt his accomplishments all he wants, but how he’s defended himself against other candidates in the debates shows he’s all talk, but no substance.

Regardless, whoever gets nominated as the Democratic nominee during Super Tuesday will face a bigger battle: beating President Donald Trump.  

Back in 2016, the then-presidential candidate spent at least $65 million of his own money campaigning against Hilary Clinton, and there’s no telling how much he will put into his re-election campaign. Plus, given his history, he will most likely unload a series of attacks against his Democratic candidate in an effort to make him or her look like the enemy.

Yet a candidate shouldn’t rely on too much mud-slinging, or else it will backfire on them. Trump knows how to throw mud at his opponents, so the candidates should know better than to let his tirades get under their skin.

Elections aren’t easy, and neither is the process of campaigning for them. Getting yourself out there is key to winning not just the nomination, but also the coveted position of president of the United States. But political ads will only get a person so far in the election. If someone like Bloomberg wants a chance at winning the nomination, he’s going to have to do more than throw money to win people over.

