Brian Levin named Southern Miss softball coach

Southern Miss announced on Friday afternoon the hiring of Brian Levin as the school’s ninth head softball coach.

“During the search process it became very clear that Brian Levin was the right person at the right time to lead our softball program,” Southern Miss Director of Athletics Jeremy McClain said. “His experience and record of success speak for themselves and his student-athlete centered focus aligns perfectly with the culture we are striving for at Southern Miss.”

Levin previously served as head coach at Belmont University from 2017-2019. For three seasons Levin was head coach the Bruins earned a record of 91-70 and two appearances in the Ohio Valley Conference tournament.

Preceding his time at Belmont, Levin coached at the University of Missouri – St. Louis from 2011-2016 where the Tritons went 249-83 under his leadership. The Tritons earned four NCAA tournament berths, three Great Lakes Valley Conference titles and advanced to two Super Regionals in Levin’s six seasons. Levin was also named GLVC Coach of the Year in 2011 and 2015. Additionally, Levin was named to the 2014 National Professional Fastpitch Coach Staff of the Year.

“Michelle and I are so excited to a part of the Southern Miss family,” Levin said. “I embrace the challenge of competing in one of the top conferences in the country. I look forward to meeting the team, and building relationships that will last long past their playing days.”