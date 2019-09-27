British Musical “Six” Set to Transfer to Broadway

  • Home
  • News
    • AllGulf ParkInternationalLocalNationalOn CampusState
      News

      Methodist group explains import​ance of acceptance

      Caleb McCluskey
      0
      The United Methodist Church voted in February to ban not only same-sex marriage but also LGBTQ+ clergy members, and that has left some in the community to oppose the decision, including in Mississippi.
      News

      Drug use threatens students

      Molly Schraeder
      0
      Drug use threatens university students nationwide, and Southern Miss students are no exception. The University Police Department’s 2018-19 Annual Security and Fire Safety Report reveals that drug use is one of the university’s primary safety concerns.
      News

      Southern Miss students listen to Parkland survivor, reflect on campus safety

      Lillie Busch
      0
      Parkland survivor and self-described gun violence prevention activist Samantha Fuentes spoke for a University Forum Sept.17.
  • A & E
  • Sports
    • AllAnalysisBaseballBasketballCross CountryFootball2015 Football2016 FootballGolfLacrossePlayer Highlight
      Football

      Southern Miss at Alabama photo gallery

      Michael Sandoz
      0
      De'Michael Harris makes a one-handed catch. Photo by: Michael Sandoz Quez Watkins attempts to outrun an Alabama…
      Football

      Crimson Tide rolls over Golden Eagles

      Makayla Puckett
      0
      TUSCALOOSA, ALA. – Southern Miss (2-2, 0-0 C-USA) concluded its non-conference play and road game stretch in Tuscaloosa against the Alabama Crimson Tide (4-0, 1-0 SEC). Alabama outscored Southern Miss by 42 points with a final score of 49-7.
      Opinion

      College athletes should not be paid to play

      William Burke
      0
      The life of a student athlete comes with many perks, and getting paid for being a student athlete is not one for a reason.
  • Opinion
  • Multimedia
  • Features
  • Lifestyle
  • About
  • Careers
type here...
Entertainment British Musical “Six” Set to Transfer to Broadway
Entertainment

British Musical “Six” Set to Transfer to Broadway

By Alice Walters

-

0
0

The cast for the upcoming Broadway musical “Six” has recently been announced, and with the tickets going on sale later this month, there is much speculation as to how the production will be received. “Six” is a British musical transferring from London’s West End and has often been compared to the hit musical “Hamilton” due to its focus on a key piece of British history: the fate of the six wives of King Henry VIII. However, despite this similarity, “Six” takes a completely different approach to the traditional musical form than “Hamilton,” so it is uncertain whether it will appeal so readily to international audiences.

One of the reasons why “Hamilton” is received so well in London is because it relates a fundamental piece of American history with such attention to detail, chronology, and historical accuracy that even people with no prior knowledge can follow the story with relative ease. “Six,” on the other hand, aims to modernize its subject matter. Instead of remaining faithful to history, it reimagines the six wives – referred to as “queens” – as members of a feuding girl band who argue about who had the worst experience with the king. This premise, though unique and thoroughly enjoyable, gives little aid to audience members who are unfamiliar with the historical background which the musical aims to revolutionize. For this reason, American audiences may find the musical less witty and impactful than it is perceived in Britain.

Similar to the popular new musical “Come From Away” (which, coincidentally, is also based on a true historical event), “Six” is a short, one-act musical that runs for only seventy-five minutes with no intermission. In this way, it distances itself from the more traditional musicals: it is self-consciously a snapshot of British history, not a full retelling. This shorter style of musical also helps to make theatre more accessible to people who have not previously enjoyed it. With society’s growing affinity for tweets and other short forms of information, this modern configuration of the traditional musical may even be the future of theatre.

The West End production of “Six” has been particularly popular with children and early-teens, especially young girls. Not only does the production’s curtailed duration appeal to many members of the younger generation, but it also has a strong theme of female empowerment. The cast and band are exclusively female, and the figure of King Henry VIII, though alluded to, never makes an appearance. Rather, the queens aim to “reclaim their story”, thereby teaching young girls that they should never feel pressured to stand in the shadow of a man. Clearly influenced by current strong female popstars and girl bands, this production foregrounds feminine power in a new and exciting way.

Considering all these factors, it is impossible that “Six” will be received on Broadway in the same way that it is appreciated on the West End. It will also not fare well in the inevitable comparisons to the international sensation that is “Hamilton.” However, it remains a fiercely modern and inspiring production, and it is sure to delight many audiences during its upcoming run on Broadway.

Previous articleMississippi influencers share their journey
Alice Walters
- Advertisement -

Latest news

EntertainmentAlice Walters -
0

British Musical “Six” Set to Transfer to Broadway

The cast for the upcoming Broadway musical “Six” has recently been announced, and with the tickets going on sale later this month, there is much speculation as to how the production will be received. “Six” is a British musical transferring from London’s West End and has often been compared to the hit musical “Hamilton” due to its focus on a key piece of British history: the fate of the six wives of King Henry VIII.
Read more
FeaturesMeghan Fuller -
0

Mississippi influencers share their journey

Upon reaching success, bloggers like Kelsie Bynum, Mary Leslie Pajarillaga and Victoria Strickland reflected on how social media helped shape their brands and create the platforms they use today.
Read more
NewsCaleb McCluskey -
0

Methodist group explains import​ance of acceptance

The United Methodist Church voted in February to ban not only same-sex marriage but also LGBTQ+ clergy members, and that has left some in the community to oppose the decision, including in Mississippi.
Read more
OpinionLillie Busch -
0

Fan fiction offers a valid form of storytelling

The first published fan fiction was pioneered by a “Star Trek” fanzine titled “Spockanalia” in 1967. However, this instance was not the invention of fan fiction.
Read more
CartoonDarius Harris -
0

Refund Comic September 25th edition

Comic by Darius Harris
Read more
NewsMolly Schraeder -
0

Drug use threatens students

Drug use threatens university students nationwide, and Southern Miss students are no exception. The University Police Department’s 2018-19 Annual Security and Fire Safety Report reveals that drug use is one of the university’s primary safety concerns.
Read more

Must read

EntertainmentAlice Walters -
0

British Musical “Six” Set to Transfer to Broadway

The cast for the upcoming Broadway musical “Six” has recently been announced, and with the tickets going on sale later this month, there is much speculation as to how the production will be received. “Six” is a British musical transferring from London’s West End and has often been compared to the hit musical “Hamilton” due to its focus on a key piece of British history: the fate of the six wives of King Henry VIII.
Read more
FeaturesMeghan Fuller -
0

Mississippi influencers share their journey

Upon reaching success, bloggers like Kelsie Bynum, Mary Leslie Pajarillaga and Victoria Strickland reflected on how social media helped shape their brands and create the platforms they use today.
Read more

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Entertainment

‘Hustlers’ reveals a complex and gripping story

“Hustlers” is a breathtaking drama that peels away at the archetypal story of a disadvantaged group of people making their way to the top by stealing from the powerful, to reveal a beautiful story about family, loss and growth.
Conrad Acosta -
0
Read more
Entertainment

‘Charli’ confirms that Charli XCX is that girl

Charli XCX’s third studio album “Charli” is a heightened continuation of her mixtapes “Number 1 Angel” and “Pop 2.” Featuring mixed themes of isolation, indulgence and friendship, “Charli” near-perfectly melds frenetic dance tracks with somber pop ballads.
Jack McCallum -
0
Read more
Entertainment

Post Malone uncovers the dark side of Hollywood

For rapper and singer/songwriter Post Malone, vampires are many things: the music industry, ex-girlfriends, social media and more. He brings these monsters to the light in his third full-length album “Hollywood’s Bleeding.”
Lillie Busch -
0
Read more
Entertainment

Too much too late: Chappelle is our own creation

To truly comprehend Dave Chappelle’s new stand-up, ironically entitled “Sticks and Stones,” there’s a fundamental conversation that must take place. It seems that we’ve entered an age where free speech and art are treading the thin lines they’re drawn on, which is becoming a large problem.
Klaria Holmes -
0
Read more

About Us

Publishing every Wednesday, the Student Printz has served as Southern Miss’ award-winning student newspaper since 1927.

Contact us at printzeditors@gmail..com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Student Printz