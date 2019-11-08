Brooke Candy debuts with confidence on ‘Sexorcism’

After years of building her hype as well as her dedicated, underground fanbase, Brooke Candy has finally released her debut album “Sexorcism.” Demented, confident and raunchy, “Sexorcism” fully delivers as a fresh introduction to the tatted-up, self-proclaimed freaky princess.



Brooke Candy’s name has circulated music blogs over the past decade ever since she appeared in Grimes’ video for “Genesis.” After several mediocre EPs and meh singles, Brooke Candy seemed to have flatlined. There was truly no sign of who Brooke Candy was as an artist other than being RCA’s gayer version of Iggy Azalea.



“Sexorcism,” however, stands out from all of Brooke’s work as well as her contemporaries. For the first time in her career, it seems like Brooke Candy knows who she is and who she wants to be.



Brooke Candy is an artist who greatly benefited from being dropped by her label and going independent. Under RCA, everything released by Brooke felt forced or inspired by another artist. The 2017 Sia feature “Living Out Loud” particularly had none of the personality that was first shown on “Das Me.”



Thankfully, after finding a distribution deal with UK-based indie label NUXXE, Brooke’s voice is being heard and it actually sounds like she is living out loud, not just saying it. Tracks like “FMU,” “Swing” and “Rim” are so nasty, catchy and natural-sounding. Where rapping about anilingus could easily come across as awkward or try-hard, Brooke does it with such effortless confidence.



The attitude and sex appeal of Brooke Candy naturally oozes from of almost every track. Whatever it was, whether it be her old label or simply growing up, tracks on “Sexorcism” sound so true and real. Where she sounded like a desperate, wannabe popstar on “Happy Days,” she now sounds like an authentic, regular orgy attendee on tracks like “XXXTC.”



Part of the magic of this album comes from the collaborations with artists like Erika Jayne, Rico Nasty, Violet Chachki, Bree Runway, Ashnikko and others. “Sexorcism” thrives off of the collaborative nature and how so many different voices are able to exist and thrive.



On the surface it might seem like Brooke Candy would have a hard time collaborating with someone off of “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” but that is why “Drip” works so well. Knowing about Erika Jayne, her husband, music career and love of gays all come together for this to be one of the best tracks this year. Brooke Candy is showing on “Drip” that she is not a music snob and she doesn’t want to be one, either. No one should care about where someone gets their fame as long as they are dedicated to releasing good music.



Another standout track surprisingly comes from an Iggy Azalea feature, “Cum.” This sleazy house track brings together two of this decade’s more controversial female rappers in an undeniably fun ode to orgasms. Some of Iggy’s rhymes come across as a bit elementary, but Brooke’s punchy chorus completely makes up for that.



There are no bad tracks on “Sexorcism,” but a few are sadly not as stellar as the rest. “Encore” is a bit forgettable and disappointing when considering how it features a Spanish verse from La Goony Chonga. “Freak Like Me” is also just a slowed-down pop track that sounds like it could have been by any other artist.



“Sexorcism” fits its name with themes of having lots of unapologetic sex, being an outsider and demanding respect from others. It finally seems like Brooke Candy is comfortable with who she is, and she is everything that the people need.