Brown joins the 1,000-point club in win over UTSA

- Advertisement -

Heading into the final home contest of the season against UTSA, Southern Miss redshirt senior guard Megan Brown was just 11 points shy from reaching 1,000 points for her career. Not only did the Lady Eagles (17-11, 9-6 C-USA) win 72-39, but Brown scored 12 points in her final game at Reed Green Coliseum to add her name to the 1,000-point club at Southern Miss.

“Megan Brown is a true difference maker, and I’m proud of her for getting her 1,000th point tonight,” Southern Miss head coach Joye Lee-McNelis said. “I’ve been stressing about it since the beginning of the season, and it’s like a weight has been lifted off our shoulders. She’s a special player and a special person. They don’t make players like her anymore.”

Southern Miss started the first quarter with a 9-0 run early on. The Lady Eagles led 18-7 following the first quarter.

Southern Miss continued to perform well on offense and defense in the second quarter. The team pushed the lead to 30-16 at the 4:28 point in the second quarter. UTSA managed to inch closer to the lead at the half, but Southern Miss still led 32-21 at halftime.

After the half, Southern Miss showed no signs of slowing down. With 4:00 mins left in the third quarter, Brown hit a two-point shot to join the 1,000-point club at Southern Miss. Brown joined 26 other Lady Eagles with over 1,000 career points.

Southern Miss didn’t slow down in the fourth either, as the team outscored UTSA 20-7 to seal the 33-point win.

It was a collective effort from the Southern Miss bench to maintain the lead during the game. Redshirt freshman Kelsey Jones, sophomore Allie Kennedy and junior Respect Leaphart all combined for 20 bench points. The team had 28 total bench points in the win.

Along with Brown’s 12 points, junior Shonte Hailes finished with 12 points and five assists. Redshirt junior Camille Anderson also had 10 points in the contest.

Southern Miss shot a combined 7-13 from three-point range while going 13-18 from the free- throw line. Defensively, the team forced 22 turnovers on the night as well.

“Tonight was a great team win, we played well on both ends of the court,” Lee-McNelis said. “I’m glad our young players got the opportunity to see playing time and get some experience. This is a very young team, and they’ve each come a long way this season. We’re looking forward to going up to Charlotte and getting a strong finish.”

Southern Miss will close out the regular season with a 6 p.m. road contest against Charlotte on March 7. The Lady Eagles defeated Charlotte 65-54 in the first meeting between the two teams this season on Jan. 17.