SportsBaseballPhoto Gallery C-USA baseball tournament photo gallery: Southern Miss vs. Rice By Makayla Puckett - May 25, 2019 0 51 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Cody Carrol celebrates a win from the dugout. Photo by: Makayla Puckett Gabe Shepard throws a career-high of 12 strikeouts.Photo by: Makayla Puckett Cole Donaldson celebrates the end of an inning.Photo by: Makayla Puckett Gabe Shepard is greeted by teammates after finishing his performance.Photo by: Makayla Puckett Cole Donaldson turns away from a pitch.Photo by: Makayla Puckett The Golden Eagles rush the field after their win over Rice in the C-USA semifinal game.Photo by: Makayla Puckett Southern Miss and Rice shake hands after the C-USA tournament semi-final game. Pictured is Southern Miss short stop Storme Cooper and center fielder Fred Franklin.Photo by: Makayla Puckett Danny Lynch makes a throw to third base.Photo by: Makayla Puckett Byrant Bowen hits two home runs against Rice.Photo by: Makayla Puckett Southern Miss head coach Scott Berry calls for a discussion with the umpire.Photo by: Makayla Puckett Cody Carrol celebrates a win from the dugout.Photo by: Makayla Puckett Freshman Gabe Shepard prepares to pitch against Rice on May 25.Photo by: Makayla Puckett The Golden Eagles celebrate an out by Gabe Shepard.Photo by: Makayla Puckett Related