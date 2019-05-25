C-USA baseball tournament photo gallery: Southern Miss vs. Rice

Makayla Puckett
Cody Carrol celebrates a win from the dugout. Photo by: Makayla Puckett
Gabe Shepard throws a career-high of 12 strikeouts.
Photo by: Makayla Puckett
Cole Donaldson celebrates the end of an inning.
Photo by: Makayla Puckett
Gabe Shepard is greeted by teammates after finishing his performance.
Photo by: Makayla Puckett
Cole Donaldson turns away from a pitch.
Photo by: Makayla Puckett
The Golden Eagles rush the field after their win over Rice in the C-USA semifinal game.
Photo by: Makayla Puckett
Southern Miss and Rice shake hands after the C-USA tournament semi-final game. Pictured is Southern Miss short stop Storme Cooper and center fielder Fred Franklin.
Photo by: Makayla Puckett
Danny Lynch makes a throw to third base.
Photo by: Makayla Puckett
Byrant Bowen hits two home runs against Rice.
Photo by: Makayla Puckett
Southern Miss head coach Scott Berry calls for a discussion with the umpire.
Photo by: Makayla Puckett
Freshman Gabe Shepard prepares to pitch against Rice on May 25.
Photo by: Makayla Puckett
The Golden Eagles celebrate an out by Gabe Shepard.
Photo by: Makayla Puckett

