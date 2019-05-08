C-USA tournament photo gallery: Southern Miss vs. UTSA

By
Makayla Puckett
-
0
95
Freshman Madison Rayner makes a diving catch in left field. Photo by: Makayla Puckett
Senior Chase Nelson runs to the dugout between innings.
Photo by: Makayla Puckett
Catcher Samantha Papp has a meeting in the circle with pitcher Abby Trahan.
Photo by: Makayla Puckett
Coach Wendy Houge at the Conference USA tournament in Birmingham.
Photo by: Makayla Puckett
Senior catcher Samantha Papp makes a throw from home plate.
Photo by: Makayla Puckett
Right fielder Karley Nichols chases a foul ball.
Photo by: Makayla Puckett
Junior Beth Taylor and freshman Caroline Casey cheer on their teammates from the dugout.
Photo by: Makayla Puckett
Sophomore Karley Nichols at bat during the Conference USA tournament in Birmingham.
Photo by: Makayla Puckett
Junior Abby Trahan winds up for a pitch against UTSA.
Photo by: Makayla Puckett
The Golden Eagles celebrate a home run by Sophomore Destini Brown.
Photo by: Makayla Puckett

