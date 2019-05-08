Photo GallerySportsSoftball C-USA tournament photo gallery: Southern Miss vs. UTSA By Makayla Puckett - May 8, 2019 0 95 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Freshman Madison Rayner makes a diving catch in left field. Photo by: Makayla Puckett Senior Chase Nelson runs to the dugout between innings.Photo by: Makayla Puckett Catcher Samantha Papp has a meeting in the circle with pitcher Abby Trahan.Photo by: Makayla Puckett Coach Wendy Houge at the Conference USA tournament in Birmingham.Photo by: Makayla Puckett Senior catcher Samantha Papp makes a throw from home plate.Photo by: Makayla Puckett Right fielder Karley Nichols chases a foul ball.Photo by: Makayla Puckett Junior Beth Taylor and freshman Caroline Casey cheer on their teammates from the dugout.Photo by: Makayla Puckett Sophomore Karley Nichols at bat during the Conference USA tournament in Birmingham.Photo by: Makayla Puckett Freshman Madison Rayner makes a diving catch in left field.Photo by: Makayla Puckett Junior Abby Trahan winds up for a pitch against UTSA.Photo by: Makayla Puckett The Golden Eagles celebrate a home run by Sophomore Destini Brown.Photo by: Makayla Puckett Related