Caerus Parade rolls through the ‘Burg

On Feb. 11, Caerus Mardi Gras Parade Group held its sixth annual parade in the City of Hattiesburg.

Roughly 40 floats rolled in this year’s parade. Hundreds of spectators attended the event to catch beads and watch various business’ and organizations’ floats. The 2.2-mile parade route started on the Service Road by Highway 49 and headed south in front of The University of Southern Mississippi’s campus before turning right onto Hardy Street. The parade continued west before turning right onto North 38th Ave., ending on Morningside Drive.

Local Chiropractor Chris Puckett said the parade provides a family-fun atmosphere.

“This is my third time coming to the Hattiesburg’s [Caerus] Mardi Gras Parade,” Puckett said. “Everybody loves a parade.”

Brian Saffle, owner of Signs First, said he has participated in the parade for four years.

“I love riding in the parade,” Saffle said. “I enjoy getting to see all the people smiling. It’s a great time.”

Suzanne Yates, an employee at Hattiesburg Clinic, said Saturday’s parade was her first time to attend Caerus.

“I grew up on the coast and we have lots of Mardi Gras parades,” Yates said. “I felt it was a little short in comparison to some parades I’ve been to before. I didn’t see any marching bands either.”

Many floats featured DJs and speaker systems entertaining the crowd with music as they made their way through the streets.