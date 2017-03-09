Cameron Cloud elected SGA president

On March 7, The University of Southern Mississippi announced that Cameron Cloud, a biological sciences and communication studies double major, became the next SGA President for the 2017-18 school year, following Caroline Bradley.

With a total of 1,172 votes cast in this election, SGA president-elect Cloud received 676 votes and his adversary, SGA vice president elect Jesse Robinson, who had a motto of “Together we CANpaign,” gained 496 votes in his opposition.

Cloud prides himself on the focus of “Relationships, Inclusivity, Transparency and Community.” Bradley, a junior English major, will be leaving office after spending a lone year as the SGA president.

Cloud sang the first line of his speech at the SGA election debate.

Cloud wrote on social media that he was humbled and honored to be elected as you president of the Student Government association.

“Today, your voices were heard, and they were not received in vain,” Cloud wrote. “We as a student body will focus on relationships, inclusivity, transparency, and community. These four qualities will propel us forward into this upcoming year.

Cloud wrote that his platform was a promise, and he will instill his points promptly.

Cloud said he was grateful and blessed to receive this opportunity to serve the student body.

“I am looking forward to fulfilling the promises that I have made over the previous campaign,” Cloud said. “I want the students to feel welcome at Southern Miss and to know that their voices will be represented accurately and effectively. I encourage you to speak up Southern Miss! We will improve the student experience and will make this our home!”