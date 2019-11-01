Campus groups encourage political involvement

ad
  • Home
  • News
    • AllGulf ParkInternationalLocalNationalOn CampusState
      News

      Universities’ voter turnout increases

      Caleb McCluskey
      0
      Out of an estimated 48,498 voters registered in Forrest County, 16,474 made it to the polls according to data provided by election commissioner of district one Gentry Mordica. However, many people believe this number is not indicative of the importance of voting and voter turnout.
      News

      Sweet Tea Festival promotes shopping local

      William Lowery
      0
      The first Sweet Mississippi Tea Festival was held in Poplarville Oct. 18 and 19.
      News

      Chronic health conditions create challenges for students

      Morgan Usry
      0
      People who have chronic health conditions may face many challenges. This is even more true for those who are also students. On top of the normal problems that any college student has, they also have to deal with missing classes, constant fatigue and the other complications that a chronic health issue can pose.
  • A & E
  • Sports
    • AllAnalysisBaseballBasketballCross CountryFootball2015 Football2016 FootballGolfLacrossePlayer Highlight
      Sports

      Men’s basketball prepares for upcoming season

      Makayla Puckett
      0
      With the 2019 basketball season starting Nov. 5, head coach Jay Ladner and the Golden Eagles have spent the past seven months adjusting to the new coaching administration.
      Sports

      Southern Miss learns from mistakes at LA Tech

      Makayla Puckett
      0
      After a 45-30 loss to LA Tech on Oct. 18, Southern Miss now sits at number three in Conference USA West.
      Sports

      Baseball scrimmage offers three takeaways

      Makayla Puckett
      0
      In the midst of preparing for the 2020 season, the Southern Miss baseball team hosted William Carey University for a fall scrimmage.
  • Opinion
  • Multimedia
  • Features
  • Lifestyle
  • About
  • Careers
type here...
Lifestyle Campus groups encourage political involvement
Lifestyle

Campus groups encourage political involvement

By Molly Schraeder

-

86
0

As the November elections draw near and Mississippi prepares for what the National Review calls a “surprisingly competitive” race for governor, student groups at Southern Miss, such as Converge, College Democrats and College Republicans, have put time and effort into campaigning for their candidates. 

While some of these groups endorse and campaign for candidates, the leaders of each organization hope that students will become politically active and make informed decisions above all.

According to the New York Times Article “Why Does No One Vote in Local Elections?”, only 27% of eligible voters voted in municipal elections last year, leading to results that are often unrepresentative of citizen feelings.

Senior political science major Lauren-Hunter Gaudet co-founded Converge, a non-partisan organization in its third semester on campus. As a non-partisan group, Converge allows students with different political views to discuss issues and potentially expand their minds with impactful conversation. 

Gaudet said students are very affected by this governor race, and she hopes Converge allows students to get informed and realize their political power.

“When younger people become educated on issues, when they become passionate on issues, when they have an opinion on issues, it’s so important and it really will allow effective change to happen,” Gaudet said.

Senior communications major Brandon Rue is president of College Democrats and is also running for House District 102. Like Gaudet, Rue said he hopes students become more politically involved. While the organization has worked to endorse Attorney General Jim Hood for governor, they are also encouraging informed voting and general participation.

“The goal is to get people civically engaged, to get people involved in the process because we have a lot of voter apathy and people who are simply not interested,” Rue said. “At the end of the day, regardless of who wins or who loses, we want students to understand that they play a major role in any election.”

On election day, the College Democrats plan to campaign at voting stations, make phone calls and do whatever they can to help Hood in his push for governor.

Rue said that the College Democrats will be leading a walk to the polls to help voter turn out.

“The idea behind it is that college students don’t really like doing things themselves. So, we want to make it a party atmosphere,” Rue said. “Some college students also don’t know much about voting or politics in general, so we want to make it seem fun—not boring like politics can be sometimes.”

On the other side of the governor race is Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves, who is supported by the College Republicans. Senior psychology major Roderick Jones serves as the vice president of College Republicans, and he said the organization has been working hard to endorse Tate Reeves on campus.

Members of the College Republicans have been tabling for their club and for Reeves in order to increase awareness and involvement from students. Jones said the organization met with a member of Reeves’ campaign team on Friday to see what they can do to help on election day.

With the endorsement of President Trump and Mississippi’s conservative history, Jones said he believes Reeves will emerge victorious in the election.

“I feel like a lot of people right now, we’re complaining about things that are happening, but we’re not getting out and voting,” Jones said.

Although Jones hopes that students show up for Reeves, he, like Rue, said that political involvement is a top priority.

“We have a voice, and we can actually make a difference. And once we as college students start utilizing our voice, our politicians will have to listen to us and work for us, and that’s something they haven’t done in the past,” Rue said.

Vote in the general election Nov. 5. To learn more about political groups on campus, visit @SouthernMissCollegeRepublicans, @southernmissdemocrats and @convergesouthernmiss on Facebook.

Previous articleShould the voting age be LOWER or HIGHER?
Next articleMillennials​ gain power in elections
Molly Schraeder
- Advertisement -

Latest news

LifestyleKarigan Teer -
0

Students find absentee voting difficult

For many college students and for people who temporarily move away from home, absentee voting is the only option to be politically involved. Despite absentee ballots being a well-known option for voting, student absentee voters often face challenges when attempting to make their voices heard.
Read more
OpinionLaurel Thrailkill -
0

Millennials​ gain power in elections

Over the years, studies have shown young adults vote less than other age groups. According to CampusVoteProject.org, young adults, especially students, move more frequently, are less likely to have a driver’s license and are less likely to be contacted by political campaigns than other age groups. All of these things are barriers for registering to vote and voting.
Read more
LifestyleMolly Schraeder -
0

Campus groups encourage political involvement

As the November elections draw near and Mississippi prepares for what the National Review calls a “surprisingly competitive” race for governor, student groups at Southern Miss, such as Converge, College Democrats and College Republicans, have put time and effort into campaigning for their candidates.
Read more
OpinionKlaria Holmes -
0

Should the voting age be LOWER or HIGHER?

Teenagers in 1971 wanted the right to vote and felt that the laws in place were restrictive and unacceptable. It’s 2019, and it seems like it’s happening again.
Read more
FeaturesMorgan Usry -
0

Students participate in political campaigns

Most college students are politically active in some way, whether it’s joining a campus organization, being informed or voting. But some students take their involvement a step further and join political campaigns to promote their ideas and gain experience.
Read more
EntertainmentWilliam Lowery -
0

‘The Return of the Living Dead’ offers blood, brains, mayhem

In keeping with the theme of overlooked horror movies from the ’80s, the horror recommendation column comes to an end with a discussion of one of the greatest, a movie which takes what people know about zombies and throws it out the window. That movie is “The Return of the Living Dead.”
Read more

Must read

LifestyleKarigan Teer -
0

Students find absentee voting difficult

For many college students and for people who temporarily move away from home, absentee voting is the only option to be politically involved. Despite absentee ballots being a well-known option for voting, student absentee voters often face challenges when attempting to make their voices heard.
Read more
OpinionLaurel Thrailkill -
0

Millennials​ gain power in elections

Over the years, studies have shown young adults vote less than other age groups. According to CampusVoteProject.org, young adults, especially students, move more frequently, are less likely to have a driver’s license and are less likely to be contacted by political campaigns than other age groups. All of these things are barriers for registering to vote and voting.
Read more

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Lifestyle

Students find absentee voting difficult

For many college students and for people who temporarily move away from home, absentee voting is the only option to be politically involved. Despite absentee ballots being a well-known option for voting, student absentee voters often face challenges when attempting to make their voices heard.
Karigan Teer -
0
Read more
Lifestyle

Students believe their voice matters

According to the United States Census Bureau, there were 4.6 million more voters in the 2016 election than there were in the 2012 election. The census says a majority of these voters were 65-years-old or older.
Brian Winters -
0
Read more
Lifestyle

DIY costumes made cheap, easy

As Halloween approaches, many students are coming...
Meghan Fuller -
0
Read more
Lifestyle

Dietary needs more easily met off campus

The restaurants and dining services on campus have been open and accepting to students with dietary restrictions. However, students find more options off campus.
Meghan Fuller -
0
Read more

About Us

Publishing every Wednesday, the Student Printz has served as Southern Miss’ award-winning student newspaper since 1927.

Contact us at printzeditors@gmail.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Student Printz