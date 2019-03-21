‘Captain Marvel’ shatters box office records

- Advertisement -

Released in theaters on March 8th, the latest superhero movie “Captain Marvel” quickly shattered box office records.

It earned the highest-grossing opening weekend for a female-led film and had the second biggest opening weekend of any superhero film. It also broke ranks to earn the fifth biggest opening of all time. While these records are fantastic, they are not the only things that set “Captain Marvel” apart as a superhero film.

Carol Danvers, played by Brie Larson, finds herself involved in a war between two intergalactic forces. While the movie does begin slowly, do not let that deter you from viewing it in theaters. Admittedly, the script is occasionally spotty. But when the movie hits its stride halfway through, the pay-off is very much worth it.

“Captain Marvel” is not a movie that relies on dramatic irony or the audience’s outside knowledge–looking at you, Marvel fanatics. Rather, the viewer discovers information along with protagonist Carol Danvers. The plot becomes a personal journey for both her and the viewer.

The film is a puzzle, piecing together Carol’s past and deciding the true antagonist of the plot. This element, encouraging the audience to think, truly sets “Captain Marvel” apart from other superhero films.

Critiques range from “too feminist” or “too politically correct.” Due to trolling backlash before the movie’s theatrical release, the popular movie critic site Rotten Tomatoes changed both its qualifications and rating system. YouTube changed its algorithm for trending topics to be considered “news.” The rules of the game changed.

Such outcomes are exactly why the entertainment industry needs more diversity. Movies should feature more female leads. Movies should represent minorities both on screen and behind the scenes. A movie will be considered “too feminist” until it is no longer abnormal for a superhero to be a woman, or for a young girl to enjoy science.

Overall, “Captain Marvel” can be summarized in many ways: a superhero’s origin story; a Nick Fury buddy comedy; a girl-power movie; Stan Lee’s last filmed cameo. But the brief descriptions alone do not do the film justice.

“Captain Marvel” is a solid addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Perhaps not the best but definitely not the worst.

Remember to stay for the two extra credit scenes – they’re worth it.

photo courtesy Polygon