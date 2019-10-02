  • Home
  • News
    • AllGulf ParkInternationalLocalNationalOn CampusState
      Local

      Center for Military Veterans will find a new home

      Caleb McCluskey
      0
      USM Foundation announced a fundraising initiative with the Center for Military Veterans, Service Member and Families Sept. 27 after privately raising $1.8 million for a new building, which will be on the corner of Pearl Street and 38th Avenue. The building will be named Quinlan-Hammond Hall of Honor.
      News

      Moon Taxi set to headline 16th Eaglepalooza

      Alyssa Bass
      0
      Rock band Moon Taxi will headline the 16thannual Eaglepalooza at 6 p.m. Nov. 8 in Downtown Hattiesburg.
      Football

      Abraham slings the Golden Eagles to 3-2 season

      William Burke
      0
      The Golden Eagles defeated the UTEP Miners 31-13 on Sept. 29 for the first conference matchup of the season.
  • A & E
  • Sports
    • AllAnalysisBaseballBasketballCross CountryFootball2015 Football2016 FootballGolfLacrossePlayer Highlight
      Sports

      Take a deep breath everybody, the Saints will be okay

      Chipper Baudry
      0
      Even with a hot 3-0 start, the Dallas Cowboys still had a lot to prove against the New Orleans Saints when they visited the Superdome on Sunday. The Cowboys were undefeated, but there was doubt that they had earned it.
      Football

      Southern Miss vs. UTEP photo gallery

      Makayla Puckett
      0
      View a gallery of photos from the Southern Miss vs. UTEP game.
      Football

      Abraham slings the Golden Eagles to 3-2 season

      William Burke
      0
      The Golden Eagles defeated the UTEP Miners 31-13 on Sept. 29 for the first conference matchup of the season.
  • Opinion
  • Multimedia
  • Features
  • Lifestyle
  • About
  • Careers
type here...
News Local Center for Military Veterans will find a new home
NewsLocalOn Campus

Center for Military Veterans will find a new home

By Caleb McCluskey

-

0
0

USM Foundation announced a fundraising initiative with the Center for Military Veterans, Service Member and Families Sept. 27 after privately raising $1.8 million for a new building, which will be on the corner of Pearl Street and 38th Avenue. The building will be named Quinlan-Hammond Hall of Honor.


Dr. Aubrey Lucas applauds student veterans at press conference. Photo by Caleb McCluskey.

“At USM, we take our role as a military-friendly institution very seriously, and we work hard to support the educational goals of our service members who have given so much to ensure our freedoms are protected,” President Rodney Bennett said.


Bennet said the university is proud to be a military-friendly school and saw the need to expand from the previous building, which was significantly smaller with 1,600 square feet compared to the new proposed building’s 5,200 square feet.

“As our student military population continues to grow, we must continue to provide them with adequate space and resources designed to meet their needs,” Bennett said. 

The Foundation needs $600,000 to complete the project. The building will provide more than 1,700 student veterans with a conference room, study space for small groups or individuals, a library with adjoining lounge, student meeting areas and staff office spaces.

“This space will be a significant campus landmark and a safe haven, allowing our student [veterans] to connect with others who share similar experiences,” the center’s director, Maj. Gen. Jeff Hammond, who is now retired from the military.

The building will be constructed on previously undeveloped land, according to the owner of Spring Architecture and Engineering Rich Bekesh, who was one of three who designed the building.  

“The great thing about architecture is that from time to time in our careers we have an opportunity to produce buildings that have a positive impact on people’s lives,” Bekesh, who is not only a Southern Miss alumnus and  veteran, said. “This is one of those buildings.”

Chairman of the board of First National Bankers Bankshares Inc., Southern Miss alumnus and veteran Joseph F. Quinlan Jr. is the lead donor for the project. Quinlan said he is honored to have his name attached to the building along with Hammond’s.

 Quinlan said he saw this as an opportunity to not only give back to his university, but also to give back to those in military service.

“I see veterans coming home from conflicts looking for the fulfillment of a lot of promises that are made: aid, medical services, etc., and a lot of times, it just seems to fall through the cracks,” Quinlan said. “This is our way of trying to give back some of the respect that these veterans and their families so richly deserve.”

Any funds raised over the $2.4 million goals will go into an endowment to provide support for the center. Quinlan said they want to have the complete funding by the end of the year.

“We are well over halfway in the funding to this, but I would tell you that it is going to require some more giving and some more asking,” Quinlan said.
Individuals can donate by going to the USM Foundation website.

Previous article“Borderlands 3” wows fans as one of 2019’s best
Next articleGroup Studying Comic
Caleb McCluskey
Caleb McCluskey serves as News Editor of the Student Printz.
- Advertisement -

Latest news

EntertainmentMolly Schraeder -
0

‘Tall Girl’ not worth Netflix’s price bump

It seems that Netflix has been favoring quantity over quality in its original movies (remember “The Perfect Date” or “Sierra Burgess is a Loser”?). “Tall Girl,” one of the newest additions to the abundant Netflix originals, fits the mold of Netflix’s dime-a-dozen mentality.
Read more
FeaturesEarl Stoudemire -
0

Mr. and Miss Southern Miss promote authenticity

In the midst of exams, football games and other university events, senior theatre major Tony Reimonenq and senior forensic science major Ta’Nika Williams have been elected to the 2019 Homecoming Court as Mr. and Miss Southern Miss.
Read more
CartoonDarius Harris -
0

Group Studying Comic

Comic by Darius Harris.
Read more
LocalCaleb McCluskey -
0

Center for Military Veterans will find a new home

USM Foundation announced a fundraising initiative with the Center for Military Veterans, Service Member and Families Sept. 27 after privately raising $1.8 million for a new building, which will be on the corner of Pearl Street and 38th Avenue. The building will be named Quinlan-Hammond Hall of Honor.
Read more
EntertainmentWilliam Lowery -
0

“Borderlands 3” wows fans as one of 2019’s best

2009’s “Borderlands” wowed gamers with its mixture of first-person shooting and RPG mechanics. One sequel, a prequel and a spin-off later, and it is business as usual on the wild, dangerous planet of Pandora.
Read more
SportsChipper Baudry -
0

Take a deep breath everybody, the Saints will be okay

Even with a hot 3-0 start, the Dallas Cowboys still had a lot to prove against the New Orleans Saints when they visited the Superdome on Sunday. The Cowboys were undefeated, but there was doubt that they had earned it.
Read more

Must read

EntertainmentMolly Schraeder -
0

‘Tall Girl’ not worth Netflix’s price bump

It seems that Netflix has been favoring quantity over quality in its original movies (remember “The Perfect Date” or “Sierra Burgess is a Loser”?). “Tall Girl,” one of the newest additions to the abundant Netflix originals, fits the mold of Netflix’s dime-a-dozen mentality.
Read more
FeaturesEarl Stoudemire -
0

Mr. and Miss Southern Miss promote authenticity

In the midst of exams, football games and other university events, senior theatre major Tony Reimonenq and senior forensic science major Ta’Nika Williams have been elected to the 2019 Homecoming Court as Mr. and Miss Southern Miss.
Read more

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

News

Moon Taxi set to headline 16th Eaglepalooza

Rock band Moon Taxi will headline the 16thannual Eaglepalooza at 6 p.m. Nov. 8 in Downtown Hattiesburg.
Alyssa Bass -
0
Read more
Football

Abraham slings the Golden Eagles to 3-2 season

The Golden Eagles defeated the UTEP Miners 31-13 on Sept. 29 for the first conference matchup of the season.
William Burke -
0
Read more
News

Southern Miss becomes first state school to sell alcohol

Southern Miss will sell alcohol during athletic events beginning September 28, according to a press release from director of communications David Cohen. Southern Miss fans ages 21 and older will be able to purchase beer and light wines from different locations within the stadium until the end of the third quarter.
Brian Winters -
0
Read more
News

Southern Miss works toward greater sustainability

The Office of Sustainability and the Student Government Association are working toward a more eco-friendly campus through different programs.
Caleb McCluskey -
0
Read more

About Us

Publishing every Wednesday, the Student Printz has served as Southern Miss’ award-winning student newspaper since 1927.

Contact us at printzeditors@gmail.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Student Printz