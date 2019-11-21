Chick-fil-A still tastes like hate

  • About
By Jack McCallum

Chick-fil-A’s announcement that they would no longer donate to homophobic organizations is really “too little, too late” as JoJo once said. This is not Chick-fil-A going through some ideological awakening; this is Chick-fil-A protecting their international investments. 

Chick-fil-A’s army of carb-loving clones has been discussing the recent news that Chick-fil-A decided they would no longer donate to their favorite homo-hating groups, including the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and the Salvation Army. Some are framing this business decision as Chick-fil-A becoming less bigoted, but it is really all about the bottom line. Chick-fil-A would still be donating to these organizations if it weren’t for their failed expansion attempt in the UK just a month ago.

The history of homophobia and Chick-fil-A is so extensive and well-known at this point, and it’s too bad Americans never actually cared. The company notably began receiving backlash in 2012 after CEO Dan Cathy said he did not support gay marriage, but that was not enough to stop their rising popularity. Who cares about the Cathy family financially backing bigoted groups when Chick-fil-A sauce exists? Those sauces jam-packed with 13 grams of fat are obviously so much more important than queer people.

Thankfully, the Brits have a bit more sense and compassion in regard to the bigoted nature of Chick-fil-A. The company’s first venture in the UK cut short only eight days after its Oct. 10 opening. Chick-fil-A would have never reached this decision if it was not for this closure as well as their failed airport openings earlier this year.

It can not be forgotten that it was only this year when the head of the Chick-fil-A Foundation Rodney Bullard defended the donations by saying it was about a “higher calling” and more than a “cultural or political war.” In other words, Chick-fil-A believes it is their duty to spread bigotry. This further goes to show that, if anything, Chick-fil-A wishes they could be even more openly homophobic. 

If Chick-fil-A really wanted to prove they have changed, they would apologize. They would acknowledge the LGBTQ community and possibly donate to an LGBTQ foundation, but they will never do that. It is laughable to think they would. This is not Chick-fil-A growing or changing; Chick-fil-A won’t even recognize their bigotry and the hurt they have brought on to so many people. This is Chick-fil-A moving toward a more apolitical stance as they try expanding in less hateful areas. 

To continue eating at Chick-fil-A is to turn a blind eye to hate. There are so many restaurants that have donated to less questionable people and have way tastier chicken: Popeye’s, Cane’s, Wendy’s, Zaxby’s and plenty more have better chicken with less homophobia. Choosing Chick-fil-A over another fast food stop is choosing your gut over your neighbor. 

It is incredibly lazy to say that you like Chick-fil-A but do not agree with their beliefs. If you are giving them money, you are literally putting money toward beliefs that you supposedly do not agree with. It would honestly be better if you just came out and said you do not care about gay people; the out and proud homophobes are much more tolerable than the closeted ones. 

So sure, Chick-fil-A said they will no longer donate to these groups. But what else? Oh, right, there is nothing else. Chick-fil-A will not even acknowledge that this is because of the LGBTQ community. This shows that they will never learn from their hateful ways. Truthfully, Chick-fil-A will probably just find a more secretive way to be homophobic. 

Hopefully, that sack of fried chicken is worth supporting bigotry.

Jack McCallum
