  • Home
  • News
    • AllGulf ParkInternationalLocalNationalOn CampusState
      News

      Slacktivism boosts egos, not donations

      Lillie Busch
      0
      When checking your phone during class, you see that someone tagged you in a post, along with eleven other people. Maybe it is finally those photos from the previous weekend, or maybe it is a funny meme. Instead, it is a video filmed by a shaky hand.
      News

      Southern Miss retention rate below national average

      William Lowery
      0
      Southern Miss students are more likely to drop out according to national averages. Southern Miss New Student and Retention Programs director Katie McBride said financial, academic and adjustment issues are contributing factors.
      News

      McNair takes student outreach and support role

      Lauryn Bohn
      0
      When Delores McNair started her journey at Southern Miss, she was the office secretary. As she took on more responsibilities and duties throughout the years, the title of her position went through several changes too.
  • A & E
  • Sports
    • AllAnalysisBaseballBasketballCross CountryFootball2015 Football2016 FootballGolfLacrossePlayer Highlight
      Football

      Crimson Tide rolls over Golden Eagles

      Makayla Puckett
      0
      TUSCALOOSA, ALA. – Southern Miss (2-2, 0-0 C-USA) concluded its non-conference play and road game stretch in Tuscaloosa against the Alabama Crimson Tide (4-0, 1-0 SEC). Alabama outscored Southern Miss by 42 points with a final score of 49-7.
      Opinion

      College athletes should not be paid to play

      William Burke
      0
      The life of a student athlete comes with many perks, and getting paid for being a student athlete is not one for a reason.
      Analysis

      Offensive takeaways from Troy

      Makayla Puckett
      0
      “Man we are rolling,” quarterback Jack Abraham told center Trace Clopton between snaps at Troy. The Golden Eagles’ ability to maintain momentum earned the squad a 47-42 win over the Trojans. Gearing up for number two Alabama, Southern Miss is focused on fixing previous mistakes, however, there are some key takeaways going into week four.
  • Opinion
  • Multimedia
  • Features
  • Lifestyle
  • About
  • Careers
type here...
Sports Football Crimson Tide rolls over Golden Eagles
SportsFootball

Crimson Tide rolls over Golden Eagles

By Makayla Puckett

-

0
0

Photo by Michael Sandoz

TUSCALOOSA, ALA. – Southern Miss (2-2, 0-0 C-USA) concluded its non-conference play and road game stretch in Tuscaloosa against the Alabama Crimson Tide (4-0, 1-0 SEC). Alabama outscored Southern Miss by 42 points with a final score of 49-7. 

“We battled for 60 minutes,” Head Coach Jay Hopson said. “I certainly want to give them [Alabama] credit. They are an outstanding football team.” 

The Crimson Tide offense overwhelmed the Golden Eagles with over two times the amount of total yards. Jack Abraham had 174 passing yards for the game, his lowest of the season so far. The remainder of the offense rushed for only 52 yards compared to Alabama’s 176. 

“I’ve never seen an offense with two Heisman trophy candidates in it,” Hopson said. “They are very good, really good. They are going to be one of the best offenses if not the best offense in college football with that type of explosion.”

Southern Miss was unable to score until the end of the first half, leaving 28 points unanswered. With 4:08 left in the second quarter, De’Michael Harris had two short carries before Abraham connected with Harris for a 37-yard pass. A personal foul on Josh Jobe gave the Golden Eagles an automatic first down. Abraham continued to move his offense down the field with a 14-yard pass to Kevin Perkins. On first and goal, Perkins lost one yard in an attempt to run up the middle. Abraham sent a 4-yard pass to Harris for the touchdown, making it the first receiving touchdown for Harris this season.

“We had four pretty good drives, but unfortunately we only scored on one of them,” Hopson said. “Jack did a good job. He moved the ball around well. He directed our offense well.”

The Golden Eagle defense stayed competitive with 57 total tackles, eight of which were tackles for loss. Swayze Bozeman recorded one sack for a loss of six yards. In the fourth quarter, DQ Thomas intercepted a pass from second string quarterback Mac Jones.

“The interception against Alabama helped us gain some momentum and stop the drive,” Thomas said. “It was really important to get it in that third down right there.” 

Going into conference play the Golden Eagles hope to take what they have learned from facing not only one but two SEC opponents and applying it to the remaining eight games. 

“Offensively I thought today we had a few plays that could have gone our way, and we could have put up a few more points,” quarterback Jack Abraham said. “Non-conference is over, so now it’s a new season.”

Hopson and his players also see the remaining eight games as a clean slate with potential still remaining to claim the conference championship. 

“Conference USA is not the SEC. I felt like the whole team belonged out there today. We fought as hard as we could,” De’Michael Harris said. “We are shooting for a conference championship. Anything less than that is a bust.”

The Golden Eagles will return home on Sept. 28 for a matchup with UTEP. 

Previous articleSlacktivism boosts egos, not donations
Makayla Puckett
- Advertisement -

Latest news

FootballMakayla Puckett -
0

Crimson Tide rolls over Golden Eagles

TUSCALOOSA, ALA. – Southern Miss (2-2, 0-0 C-USA) concluded its non-conference play and road game stretch in Tuscaloosa against the Alabama Crimson Tide (4-0, 1-0 SEC). Alabama outscored Southern Miss by 42 points with a final score of 49-7.
Read more
NewsLillie Busch -
0

Slacktivism boosts egos, not donations

When checking your phone during class, you see that someone tagged you in a post, along with eleven other people. Maybe it is finally those photos from the previous weekend, or maybe it is a funny meme. Instead, it is a video filmed by a shaky hand.
Read more
EntertainmentConrad Acosta -
0

‘Hustlers’ reveals a complex and gripping story

“Hustlers” is a breathtaking drama that peels away at the archetypal story of a disadvantaged group of people making their way to the top by stealing from the powerful, to reveal a beautiful story about family, loss and growth.
Read more
OpinionLaurel Thrailkill -
0

Students possibly benefit from mental health days

A 2013 study conducted by the American Psychological Association concluded that 41% of college students suffered from anxiety and 36% suffered from depression. You might be surprised, or you might not be if you are one of the hundreds of thousands of college students suffering from a mental illness.
Read more
NewsWilliam Lowery -
0

Southern Miss retention rate below national average

Southern Miss students are more likely to drop out according to national averages. Southern Miss New Student and Retention Programs director Katie McBride said financial, academic and adjustment issues are contributing factors.
Read more
LifestyleBethany Morris -
0

Thrifted Gold: Groovy Headscarves

Photo by Bethany Morris Throughout the 50s and 60s, ladies wore headscarves around their...
Read more

Must read

FootballMakayla Puckett -
0

Crimson Tide rolls over Golden Eagles

TUSCALOOSA, ALA. – Southern Miss (2-2, 0-0 C-USA) concluded its non-conference play and road game stretch in Tuscaloosa against the Alabama Crimson Tide (4-0, 1-0 SEC). Alabama outscored Southern Miss by 42 points with a final score of 49-7.
Read more
NewsLillie Busch -
0

Slacktivism boosts egos, not donations

When checking your phone during class, you see that someone tagged you in a post, along with eleven other people. Maybe it is finally those photos from the previous weekend, or maybe it is a funny meme. Instead, it is a video filmed by a shaky hand.
Read more

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Opinion

College athletes should not be paid to play

The life of a student athlete comes with many perks, and getting paid for being a student athlete is not one for a reason.
William Burke -
0
Read more
Analysis

Offensive takeaways from Troy

“Man we are rolling,” quarterback Jack Abraham told center Trace Clopton between snaps at Troy. The Golden Eagles’ ability to maintain momentum earned the squad a 47-42 win over the Trojans. Gearing up for number two Alabama, Southern Miss is focused on fixing previous mistakes, however, there are some key takeaways going into week four.
Makayla Puckett -
0
Read more
Features

Mitchell plays final season in black and gold

After a 31-16 Southern Miss win over Kansas in 2010, young Jordan Mitchell found himself on the field of M.M. Roberts Stadium.
Makayla Puckett -
0
Read more
Opinion

Antonio Brown: How the Superstar’s Ego Is Ruining His Career

In the world of sports, superstar Antonio Brown’s story is an oddity. What many considered to be the best trade of the offseason turned out to be the most disastrous.
Charlie Luttrell -
0
Read more

About Us

Publishing every Wednesday, the Student Printz has served as Southern Miss’ award-winning student newspaper since 1927.

Contact us at printzeditors@gmail..com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Student Printz