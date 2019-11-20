Cross country concludes 2019 season

The Southern Miss cross country team ended its season at the NCAA DI South Regional Championships in Tallahassee, Florida, Nov. 15. Seven runners qualified for the race after the team placed second in the Conference USA meet on Nov. 2.



First to cross the finish line for the Golden Eagles was Sandra Szpott with a time of 21:06.8 putting her in 36th place in the race. The senior also led the Golden Eagles in the conference championship race by earning ninth place with a time of 17:32.06. Szpott earned a spot on the All-Conference Second Team as well.



Just 25 seconds later, Emma Kate Holdbrooks crossed the finish line in 58th place with a time of 21:31.4. Following Holdbrooks was sophomore Lina May with a time of 21:36.2 and a placement of 61.



In the conference championship race, May finished in 12th place and Holdbrooks finished in 13th earning both runners All-Conference Second team honors. Following closely behind May and Holdbrooks during the conference race was Kate Mattox who finished in 15th place.



Mattox came in 76th with a time of 21:50.6 at regionals. Nine runners later Monika Gebarzewska crossed the finish line with a time of 22:02.9 and a placement of 85. Gebarzewska placed 25th in the conference race.



Finally, for the Golden Eagles was Katelyn Cartwright in 101st place with a time of 22:19.3 and Regen McGee in 156th place with a time of 23:15.8.



In Bowling Green, Cartwright ran her personal best with a time of 18:27.85. and McGee placed 34th.



The Golden Eagles also competed in the City Auto Memphis Twilight Classic on Aug. 31 and finished in fourth place with 112 points. At the Commodore Classic on Sep. 14, Southern Miss finished in eighth place 232 points. For the Joe Piane Notre Dame Invitational, Southern Miss placed sixth with 193 points. For the last race of the regular season, the Golden Eagles placed second in the Blazer Classic at UAB with 94 points.



At the conclusion of the season, the Golden Eagles will prepare for the indoor track and field season starting in January.