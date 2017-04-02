Crowds amass downtown for Hubfest 2017

The City of Hattiesburg hosted its 32nd annual Hubfest downtown Saturday.

Hubfest is the city’s biggest outdoor festivals. More than 30,000 people attended the open and free event this year.

Hubfest 2017 was hosted by the Area Development Partnership and took place from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. spanning across the historic downtown Hattiesburg.

“It’s great to have it again in Downtown Hattiesburg, and showcase what our great city has to offer,” said Communications and Events Director at the ADP Lindsay Pace.

The event featured street food, arts and craft, live music, kids play areas, hundreds of local vendors and other activities. More than 250 vendors of different businesses and organizations from around the area offered their services and products to the crowd, while nearly 50 food vendors sold an array of festival grub.

The event featured four stages of live music with performers including Josh Thompson, The Strays and Midnight Revel.

“Although I had a lot of school work to do this weekend, I wasn’t going to miss Hubfest,” said senior accounting major Mouram Moh.

The Extra Table also hosted “Over the Edge,” which gives participants the opportunity to rappel down the Carter Building downtown. The activity raised funds to help Extra Table provide nutritious food to soup kitchens and pantries around the state.

Executive Director of Historic Hattiesburg Downtown Association Andrea Saffle said Hubfest was successful.

“Hubfest is a fantastic event for Downtown Hattiesburg, and it always brings out a great crowd of people,” Saffle said. “It gives us the opportunity to allow people who don’t particularly come downtown to experience downtown and see some of the cool stuff that we’ve got to offer.”

Saturday’s weather allowed for a large crowd to enjoy the local traditions offered by Hubfest, which also has a positive economic impact on local businesses.

Playpen Kids & Maternity on Front Street owner Rosie Ricks Knop said the festival gives his buisness exposure.

“Hubfest is an amazing opportunity to showcase what is offered downtown to people who may only ever come down here on that day,” Knop said. “The economic impact the sales from that day can have potentially makes the month.”