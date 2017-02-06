DIME, SoPro partner for Extra Table

DIME Entertainment Magazine is taking over the Southern Prohibition Taproom for the second Tapas, Taps and Lagniappe, a tasting and taproom tour to benefit Extra Table, on Feb. 10, from 5 – 9 p.m. in downtown Hattiesburg.

For a $15 tour fee, attendees can sample up to six of SoPro’s beers alongside cajun themed tapas from Hattiesburg restaurants: The Porter, the Keg & Barrel and Crescent City Grill. Jackson’s own Deep South Pops will also be present with their mobile popsicle stand, offering flavors to match with the beers on tap.

Proceeds from each tour fee will go directly to Extra Table, a local nonprofit organization with the mission of providing new, healthy food for the 670,000 food-insecure Mississippians. Through a partnership with Sysco, the nation’s largest food distributor, Extra Table raises funds, purchase healthy food bundles from Sysco and has the food shipped to more than 20 food pantries and soup kitchens from Pascagoula to Tupelo.

The SoPro Taproom is located at 301 Mobile St. in downtown Hattiesburg. The taproom is open for public tours (must be 21 and up) on Thursdays and Fridays each week from 5 – 9 p.m. and Saturdays from 1 – 5p.m. For details, visit soprobrewing.com.

DIME Entertainment Magazine is a free monthly entertainment magazine highlighting arts and culture in Mississippi and the South. More information about this event and the publication can be found at dime.me.