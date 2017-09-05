District at Midtown brings new development to the Burg

Construction of the District at Midtown began earlier this year. The project is intended to be a new center for shopping, dining, education and leisure for the city of Hattiesburg. The plan is to have two main buildings open to the public by December.

According to the District at Midtown website, Taziki’s Cafe, Pyros Fresh Fire Pizza, Chicken Salad Chick, AT&T Wireless, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, The Midtowner Restaurant, South Boutique, Lavish Salon, Five Star Nutrition, Newks Café, Rock N Roll Sushi and Southern Kernels are currently all of the tenants on their roster.

This project is about $59 million total investment for the city of Hattiesburg and is expected to generate around 200 jobs.

Along with the other businesses, a Hotel Indigo location will open in April in the heart of the district. The theme will go along with the Hub City timber and rail industry with touches of themes from the University of Southern Mississippi.

“It’s going to impact us economically — get everyone more engaged,” transfer graphic design major Jordan Farrar said. “I’m excited about the diversity of the restaurants coming closer. Having Newk’s closer will be so much more convenient — I’ll be able to go get my favorite salad and that’s awesome. It’s just going to make it so much easier on all of the students to have more resources at a closer range.”

The project is led by Rob and Craig Tatum along with partners David Oliver and Joel Ingram and architect Larry Albert.

The construction is taking place off of Hardy Street and on South 30th Avenue, South 31st Avenue and Chevy Chase Drive. According to USA Today, there will be open space left for future endeavors off of South 31st Avenue.

Once the project is completed, the roads will be back open and new businesses available to local residents and USM students.