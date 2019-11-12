  • Home
      News

      French Association of Southern Miss hosts French National week

      William Lowery
      0
      The Association Française held French National Week to bring attention to French culture at Southern Miss Oct.28-Nov. 1.
      News

      Reexamining Hattiesburg's history: Leaders discuss inclusivity

      Caleb McCluskey
      0
      Hattiesburg is well known as a Civil Rights city and considered to be quite progressive to many of its residents, but to others, there is an undercurrent of racism and prejudice that cannot be overlooked.
      News

      Black full-time faculty account for 3%

      Alyssa Bass
      0
      Associate professor Cheryl Jenkins, Ph.D., has heard she is someone's first black professor annually since she started teaching at Southern Miss in 2008.
      Football

      Stout Southern Miss defense shuts down UAB offense

      Chipper Baudry
      0
      The Golden Eagles defeated UAB 37-2.
      Soccer

      Soccer falls to LA Tech in final game

      Makayla Puckett
      0
      The Southern Miss soccer team (7-10-1) finished the regular season with a 2-1 loss to Louisiana Tech (13-4-2) in overtime on Nov. 1.
      Basketball

      Golden Eagles start basketball season with win

      Makayla Puckett
      0
      A 90-71 win over Delta State started off the Golden Eagles' basketball season Tuesday.
Entertainment

'Doctor Sleep' carves out its own identity

This year appears to be the revival of the Stephen King adaptation.  The likes of “Pet Sematary” and “IT: Chapter Two” are now joined by “Doctor Sleep,” a sequel that mixes elements from Stephen King’s “The Shining” and the Stanley Kubrick adaptation.

Nearly 40 years have passed since the infamous incident at the Overlook Hotel, and young Danny Torrance has grown up to become an alcoholic drifter.  His life finds meaning when he encounters a teenage girl with psychic powers similar to his. The girl becomes the target of a mysterious cult who finds and kills those with the ability to shine.

“Doctor Sleep” might be a sequel to a horror classic, but it doesn’t bank heavily on people’s love for the book and the movie.  Instead, director Mike Flanagan chooses to expand upon the concept of shining, something which was lightly touched upon in Kubrick’s movie.

It explores ideas like life after death and how to handle mysterious gifts that have been unexpectedly granted to a person.  Abra’s shining powers are more powerful than what Danny has ever encountered, but by learning how to control them, she’s able to help Danny fight back against the cult who so badly wants to take her gift for theirs.

The cult, known as the True Knot, is a terrifying bunch.  Their thirst for power makes them a formidable foe for Danny and Abra, and since the group also has the ability to shine, it leads to a lot of psychological mind games.

At times it feels less like you’re watching “The Shining” sequel and instead “A Nightmare on Elm Street” flick.

The movie is bolstered by excellent production value.  The cinematography is beautiful and uses a lot of camera work found in “The Shining,” while employing a lot of modern filming techniques to strike a nice balance.

It doesn’t rely too much on callbacks to the movie, but when it does, it feels earned.  Without spoiling anything, the finale is ripe with nods guaranteed to make fans wriggle in their seats.

This may be based on a Stephen King book, but “Doctor Sleep” functions more like a continuation to the Stanley Kubrick adaptation.  It seems blasphemous to make a sequel to such an iconic movie, but Mike Flanagan makes it work.

It functions well as a stand-alone experience and the characters are what drive the picture.  Of the three big-budget Stephen King adaptations that have come out this year, “Doctor Sleep” is the best one.

“Doctor Sleep” is an engrossing, atmospheric experience, the type of horror movie we don’t see much of anymore. It pays respect to its source material when needed but stands on its own to deliver something unique and out there, but for all the right reasons.

William Lowery
0

'Magdalene' builds beauty with upset

FKA Twigs' "Magdalene" is a fine-tuned look into the full embodiment of one's sadness and the beautiful growth that can come from it.
0

First-gen students face unique challenges

First-generation college students are defined as students whose parents do not possess a four-year college degree. Every college student faces challenges, but there is a particularly unique set of challenges that comes with being a first-gen college student.
0

Live music vital to Hattiesburg underground music scene

Live music has been an integral part of Hattiesburg's history from the first traces of rock 'n roll in the 30s to the perhaps unlikely thriving underground punk scene of Hattiesburg today.
0

'Atypical' expands throughout the spectrum

The new season of "Atypical" disposes of the stigma that is most commonly associated with disabilities. The show is a new age comedy that accurately portrays autism in an awkwardly humorous way.
0

Budget or bad news: flying with Spirit

It's four in the morning, and I have three hours of sleep under my belt. I take off my boots, get hassled by a handsy TSA agent and get my duffle red-flagged and rummaged through. If you love to travel like me, these are just a few pains of air travel to endure when a road trip is not an option.
0

'Magdalene' builds beauty with upset

FKA Twigs' "Magdalene" is a fine-tuned look into the full embodiment of one's sadness and the beautiful growth that can come from it.
Entertainment

'Magdalene' builds beauty with upset

FKA Twigs' "Magdalene" is a fine-tuned look into the full embodiment of one's sadness and the beautiful growth that can come from it.
Jack McCallum
0
Entertainment

'Atypical' expands throughout the spectrum

The new season of "Atypical" disposes of the stigma that is most commonly associated with disabilities. The show is a new age comedy that accurately portrays autism in an awkwardly humorous way.
Meghan Fuller
0
Entertainment

Rudd offers double the fun in Netflix show

Paul Rudd's new Netflix show, "Living with Yourself" digs into the deepest desires of its viewers. Its scientific plot captures the true possibility of cloning while leaving a hilariously awkward theme in its path.
Meghan Fuller
0
Entertainment

Brooke Candy debuts with confidence on 'Sexorcism'

After years of building her hype as well as her dedicated, underground fanbase, Brooke Candy has finally released her debut album "Sexorcism."
Jack McCallum
0
