      News

      Moon Taxi set to headline 16th Eaglepalooza

      Alyssa Bass
      Rock band Moon Taxi will headline the 16thannual Eaglepalooza at 6 p.m. Nov. 8 in Downtown Hattiesburg.
      Football

      Abraham slings the Golden Eagles to 3-2 season

      William Burke
      The Golden Eagles defeated the UTEP Miners 31-13 on Sept. 29 for the first conference matchup of the season.
      News

      Southern Miss becomes first state school to sell alcohol

      Brian Winters
      Southern Miss will sell alcohol during athletic events beginning September 28, according to a press release from director of communications David Cohen. Southern Miss fans ages 21 and older will be able to purchase beer and light wines from different locations within the stadium until the end of the third quarter.
      Football

      Southern Miss vs. UTEP photo gallery

      Makayla Puckett
      View a gallery of photos from the Southern Miss vs. UTEP game.
      Football

      Abraham slings the Golden Eagles to 3-2 season

      William Burke
      The Golden Eagles defeated the UTEP Miners 31-13 on Sept. 29 for the first conference matchup of the season.
      Football

      Southern Miss at Alabama photo gallery

      Michael Sandoz
      De'Michael Harris makes a one-handed catch. Photo by: Michael Sandoz Quez Watkins attempts to outrun an Alabama…
Entertainment ‘Downton Abbey’ wraps series in lovely bow
Entertainment

‘Downton Abbey’ wraps series in lovely bow

By Klaria Holmes

It has been four years since we have seen the Crawley family, and we owe this final visit to none other than the Royal Family. Unlike most reboots, this final chapter focuses more on reassembling the vast cast of characters we love, even down to those we thought we would not see again. 

There is a reason why the show has a cult-like following. “Downton Abbey,” like many other shows, has done an excellent job of making you feel like you’re an integral part of the Crawley family, which is a huge part of the show’s overall success.  

“Downton Abbey” is full of beautifully shot scenes and wardrobe pieces that place viewers a few years after season six’s finale. The staff and family are preparing to receive the King and Queen, an event that will prove to be stressful for everyone in the household. 

Seeing the house and characters after such a long time offers a sense of bittersweet nostalgia: you are pleased to see your beloved characters again, but you know that this is it once it ends.

Through quarrels, deaths and hardships, fans of the show have stuck by the Crawley family’s side and for a few fleeting moments, we were allowed to relish in the past with some favorite characters. 

Another thing the movie does an excellent job of, past capturing the aesthetic and beauty of the time period, is capturing and replicating the essence of the characters. Violet and Isobel are just as spunky as they were when the series concluded: Daisy still as naïve, Mary still as headstrong, Tom still as outspoken.  

The consistency of storylines and characters is to be admired, especially after years of filming with one another. The chemistry of the characters and whimsy of the show is still there, which is what makes the movie a perfect gift for fans of the series years after its ending. 

While the movie is an excellent gift for fans of the show, it also functions as a warm invitation to new viewers. The film itself is extremely easy to follow, regardless of whether audiences have seen the six seasons of the show prior to buying their tickets.  

For those who have missed the Crawley’s and yearn to see their favorite characters again, this movie does the job. For those looking to see what the hype is about, this movie does the job. And for those wishing to disappear into another time period for a bit, this movie does that – and more. 

Overall, the movie is beautifully done without seeming too over-the-top or unnecessary, something that other franchises have struggled with. When you have such a cult following for a TV or book series, the pressure of creating a movie that emulates the same feelings and loyalty that its predecessor does is challenging – but it is definitely not something that the writers of “Downton Abbey” are struggling with. 

For two hours, the writers of “Downton Abbey” invite viewers to get closure on the characters the viewers have loved for six seasons. Overall, the movie wraps the story of the Crawley family up with a lovely bow, serving as an excellent conclusion to the story of the British family we all fell in love with.

Klaria Holmes
About Us

Publishing every Wednesday, the Student Printz has served as Southern Miss’ award-winning student newspaper since 1927.

Contact us at printzeditors@gmail.com

