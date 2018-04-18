Former First Lady Barbara Bush dies at 92

Former first lady to the 41st president Barbara Bush passed away Tuesday, according to the Office of George H.W. Bush in a statement posted to Twitter.

Two days prior to her passing, the office announced Bush would cease medical treatment and opt for “comfort care” after a series of hospitalizations and advice from her doctors. During her life, Bush suffered from Graves Disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and congestive heart failure, according to friends of the family.

President Trump released a statement on behalf of himself and First Lady Melania Trump about her passing on Twitter, naming her “an advocate of the American family” during her time as First Lady from January 1989 to January 1993.

“Amongst her greatest achievements was recognizing the importance of literacy as a fundamental family value that requires nurturing and protection. She will be long remembered for her strong devotion to country and family, both of which she served unfailingly well,” the statement said.

Bush is survived by her husband of 73 years George H.W. Bush, her five children and their spouses, 17 grandchildren, seven great grand children and her brother, Scott Pierce.