  • About
  • Careers
  • Newsletter
type here...
Opinion Dressing comes with a side of imperialism, greed
Opinion

Dressing comes with a side of imperialism, greed

By Earl Stoudemire

-

184
0

Thanksgiving has taken on a variety of different forms throughout my childhood. I’ve had the traditional style of going to my grandmother’s home with everyone in the family, and I’ve had the Thanksgivings where it was just my family watching movies and grabbing food whenever we wanted it. 

The more recent Thanksgivings include us running to Honey Baked Ham for goods to bring home and then listening to music while watching football. 

With how draining this semester has been for many students, including myself, everyone is looking for the quickest escape out from waking up at 8 a.m. for their morning class or staying past 6:15 p.m. for their evening class. 

Don’t get me wrong. A break of any kind is exciting to have when stressing about school 24/7, but through the years, my holiday spirit has waned. 

Thanksgiving is supposed to be a time of expressing gratitude toward others and God since it is mentioned several times in the Bible. In recent times, this is mainly recognized properly through the prayer before eating. After that, it is full-on gluttony and greed to fill your plate up and break your belt loops. Not saying that it is wrong at all; it’s just ironic. 

What is also ironic is the created story of Thanksgiving in the United States being a completely messed up story educators still tell children. 

The English settlers came to America and were starving since they did not know how to harvest food and were probably going to die throughout the winter. The Natives saw them dying on their own soil, so they felt generously shared their crops with them and taught them how to harvest in the New World. 

A few months later, boom! The English continued to encroach upon their land, disrespecting them and their culture. The English then started a war killing them with guns and diseases when the Natives only had bows and arrows, leaving them few opportunities to successfully thrive.

The taste of colonization and imperialism has never tasted so good with my dressing and turkey.

Also, many people just watch football and the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade with food from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., so they can then get ready for Black Friday, a national holiday where materialism and burning cash is in full effect. 

If people truly wanted to celebrate the meaning of Thanksgiving, even though it is nice to gratify our wallets by buying Christmas gifts, it shouldn’t be done on the day of giving. It can wait. 

With all of the hype over Black Friday being shown on-screen this week in comparison to positive messages of Thanksgiving, it’d be a 99.9-to-0.1 ratio for how much people are looking forward to buying things for people they’re close to instead of spending more time with them. 

Words can mean a lot more than a simple discounted gift and can have longer-lasting effects than a physical object that might get lost, stolen or broken.

All that being said and done, with all of the focus being put on Christmas lights and Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas is You,” how about we just give thanks on a more regular basis? How about we get ready for Saint Nicholas, the story of Jesus’s birth and hot chocolate in a longer break than the one week we have for Thanksgiving? The free time will be there with no finals looming over our heads and with the 25 days of Hallmark Christmas movies to comfort our minds.

Previous articleMen’s basketball beats cross town rival
Next articleThanksgiving represents more than food, football
Earl Stoudemire
- Advertisement -

Latest news

OpinionAshlyn Levins -
0

Thanksgiving represents more than food, football

Thanksgiving represents more than food and football.
Read more
OpinionEarl Stoudemire -
0

Dressing comes with a side of imperialism, greed

The taste of colonization and imperialism has never tasted so good with my dressing and turkey.
Read more
BasketballMakayla Puckett -
0

Men’s basketball beats cross town rival

The Golden Eagles earned their second win of the season with a final score of 83-64.
Read more
Arts & EntertainmentCharlie Luttrell -
0

‘Jedi: Fallen Order’ redeems ‘Star Wars’ video games

Overall, “Jedi: Fallen Order” is the best “Star Wars” game of this generation, if not the best game of the franchise.
Read more
FootballMakayla Puckett -
0

Southern Miss falls in final home game

The Golden Eagles (7-4, 5-2 C-USA) fell to the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (7-4, 5-2 C-USA) in a final home conference matchup 28-10.
Read more
NewsCaleb McCluskey -
0

Trans Day of Rememberance honors lives lost

The Trans Day of Remembrance is an annual national event to honor the memory of those murdered because of anti-transgender sentiments. The Southern Miss PRISM center held an event in their office in conjunction with the day.
Read more

Must read

OpinionAshlyn Levins -
0

Thanksgiving represents more than food, football

Thanksgiving represents more than food and football.
Read more
OpinionEarl Stoudemire -
0

Dressing comes with a side of imperialism, greed

The taste of colonization and imperialism has never tasted so good with my dressing and turkey.
Read more

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Opinion

Thanksgiving represents more than food, football

Thanksgiving represents more than food and football.
Ashlyn Levins -
0
Read more
Opinion

Electoral college strips voter’s power

The Electoral College is an outdated system that doesn’t properly represent the will of the entire population in the election of U.S. presidents. Replacing the Electoral College system with a national popular vote would be the more democratic and representative option.
Morgan Usry -
0
Read more
Opinion

Chick-fil-A still tastes like hate

Chick-fil-A’s announcement that they would no longer donate to homophobic organizations is really “too little, too late” as JoJo once said.
Jack McCallum -
0
Read more
Opinion

Thanksgiving deserves more appreciation

Is the greatest time of the year being ignored?
Michael Sandoz -
0
Read more

About Us

Publishing every Wednesday, the Student Printz has served as Southern Miss’ award-winning student newspaper since 1927.

Contact us at printzeditors@gmail.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Student Printz