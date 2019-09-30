  • Home
  • News
    • AllGulf ParkInternationalLocalNationalOn CampusState
      News

      Moon Taxi set to headline 16th Eaglepalooza

      Alyssa Bass
      0
      Rock band Moon Taxi will headline the 16thannual Eaglepalooza at 6 p.m. Nov. 8 in Downtown Hattiesburg.
      Football

      Abraham slings the Golden Eagles to 3-2 season

      William Burke
      0
      The Golden Eagles defeated the UTEP Miners 31-13 on Sept. 29 for the first conference matchup of the season.
      News

      Southern Miss becomes first state school to sell alcohol

      Brian Winters
      0
      Southern Miss will sell alcohol during athletic events beginning September 28, according to a press release from director of communications David Cohen. Southern Miss fans ages 21 and older will be able to purchase beer and light wines from different locations within the stadium until the end of the third quarter.
  • A & E
  • Sports
    • AllAnalysisBaseballBasketballCross CountryFootball2015 Football2016 FootballGolfLacrossePlayer Highlight
      Football

      Southern Miss vs. UTEP photo gallery

      Makayla Puckett
      0
      View a gallery of photos from the Southern Miss vs. UTEP game.
      Football

      Abraham slings the Golden Eagles to 3-2 season

      William Burke
      0
      The Golden Eagles defeated the UTEP Miners 31-13 on Sept. 29 for the first conference matchup of the season.
      Football

      Southern Miss at Alabama photo gallery

      Michael Sandoz
      0
      De'Michael Harris makes a one-handed catch. Photo by: Michael Sandoz Quez Watkins attempts to outrun an Alabama…
  • Opinion
  • Multimedia
  • Features
  • Lifestyle
  • About
  • Careers
type here...
Features E-cigarettes negatively affect students
Features

E-cigarettes negatively affect students

By Earl Stoudemire

-

0
0

Stress is a common factor that is most college students’ lives. To relieve it, students listen to music, play with music or exercise, while other students may pick up certain activities such as caffeine, shopping excessively or using e-cigarettes to blow off steam. 

This trend of e-cigarette usage has grown tremendously through the use of social media platforms such as Vine, Instagram and Snapchat, where users make master edits of themselves doing tricks with smoke along with good music and visual edits. 

It caught the attention of youth for the use among high schoolers increasing by 78 percent according to the 2018 National Youth Tobacco Survey. With 20 percent of high schoolers now using e-cigarettes, the government is now intervening on this apparent crisis.

So far, 7 people have died from using e-cigarettes due to unknown circumstances along with 500 having lung injuries. On Sept. 11, Trump held a press conference in regard to the progress of banning all vaping products referencing the youth. 

“We can’t have our youth be so affected,” Trump said.  

The fears that many vaping companies have is that if this ban is successful then it will cause past smokers to go back to cigarettes or bring new people to try them to fulfill their nicotine needs. Whether their claims are true or not, some members of the Southern Miss community share their thoughts on the situation. 

Health Educator and Promotions Coordinator at Moffitt Health Center Kayla Johnson is a certified health education specialist who has been a part of Southern Miss’ tobacco-free policy implementation. 

Johnson describes a few of the side effects students can have who smoke e-cigarettes can include risks to heart health, disruption of lung functions, cough, trouble breathing, chest pain, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea. 

Sophomore speech pathology major Anna Taylor* shared similar concerns to her health.

“My sophomore year of high school, I started to vape, and my friends were doing it, so I decided to get one,” Taylor said. “One thing that worries me about my health is I’m coughing a lot more since I started.”

Senior biomedical sciences major Zach Wellington* said he also began vaping when he saw his friends in the fraternity using vapes and e-cigarettes. 

The ‘buzz’ that comes from using e-cigarettes relieves stress for Taylor and Wellington, but Johnson touched on the addictive qualities from these products. 

“There is a belief that these are safer than traditional cigarettes, but they do still have some risk associated with their use. The liquid used in vaping devices and the more popular JUUL contain nicotine which is highly addictive,” Johnson said. “So what starts out as a your person trying it because of the flavors, becomes that individual being addicted to nicotine.”

The amount of college students who consume nicotine has consistently grown; both Taylor and Wellington agree that they would not carry on this experience if the ban is fully processed nationally. 

“I agree with Trump because I think it’s not smart to even have them to get more people addicted to nicotine. If it were to be banned, I would personally save a lot of money,” Taylor said.

Wellington said that although he would stop using nicotine products, he found the potential ban comical.

“Why would the president advocate for an e-cig ban, and not focus on eradicating cigarettes? If the ban is successful, I will most likely stop my use of nicotine because I have no inclination to smoke cigarettes, dip…But I would save more money if the ban was enacted,” Wellington said.

Johnson showed no surprise to the government now taking action over this issue.

“With the increase in reported illnesses linked to the use of these devices, specifically the flavored liquids, I am not surprised to see some form of action being taken. At a certain point, it becomes a public health issue and intervention is needed,” Johnson said.

*Names have been changed for anonymity.

Previous articleSouthern Miss vs. UTEP photo gallery
Next article‘Downton Abbey’ wraps series in lovely bow
Earl Stoudemire
- Advertisement -

Latest news

EntertainmentKlaria Holmes -
0

‘Downton Abbey’ wraps series in lovely bow

It has been four years since we have seen the Crawley family, and we owe this final visit to none other than the Royal Family. Unlike most reboots, this final chapter focuses more on reassembling the vast cast of characters we love, even down to those we thought we would not see again.
Read more
FeaturesEarl Stoudemire -
0

E-cigarettes negatively affect students

Stress is a common factor that is most college students’ lives. To relieve it, students listen to music, play with music or exercise, while other students may pick up certain activities such as caffeine, shopping excessively or using e-cigarettes to blow off steam.
Read more
FootballMakayla Puckett -
0

Southern Miss vs. UTEP photo gallery

View a gallery of photos from the Southern Miss vs. UTEP game.
Read more
OpinionLaurel Thrailkill -
0

iPhone 11 Pro: To buy or not to buy

eryone is talking about Apple’s latest release: the iPhone 11 Pro. What makes it so special you may ask? The short answer is not much besides a third camera. The long answer, however, is a bit more complicated.
Read more
NewsAlyssa Bass -
0

Moon Taxi set to headline 16th Eaglepalooza

Rock band Moon Taxi will headline the 16thannual Eaglepalooza at 6 p.m. Nov. 8 in Downtown Hattiesburg.
Read more
FootballWilliam Burke -
0

Abraham slings the Golden Eagles to 3-2 season

The Golden Eagles defeated the UTEP Miners 31-13 on Sept. 29 for the first conference matchup of the season.
Read more

Must read

EntertainmentKlaria Holmes -
0

‘Downton Abbey’ wraps series in lovely bow

It has been four years since we have seen the Crawley family, and we owe this final visit to none other than the Royal Family. Unlike most reboots, this final chapter focuses more on reassembling the vast cast of characters we love, even down to those we thought we would not see again.
Read more
FeaturesEarl Stoudemire -
0

E-cigarettes negatively affect students

Stress is a common factor that is most college students’ lives. To relieve it, students listen to music, play with music or exercise, while other students may pick up certain activities such as caffeine, shopping excessively or using e-cigarettes to blow off steam.
Read more

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Features

Mississippi influencers share their journey

Upon reaching success, bloggers like Kelsie Bynum, Mary Leslie Pajarillaga and Victoria Strickland reflected on how social media helped shape their brands and create the platforms they use today.
Meghan Fuller -
0
Read more
Features

Local psychic guides students to clarity

Hattiesburg psychic April Moonsage is happily married, takes care of her golden retriever mix, studied history and is an avid writer. In addition to her seemingly normal life, Moonsage works as a psychic and tarot card reader. She has traveled to events, has networked with colleagues and has built a good reputation after a number of years.
Kaylyn Jones -
0
Read more
Features

Jack’s Movie Shack keeps movie rentals alive

Southern Miss alumnus Daniel Greer co-owns Jack’s Movie Shack in Laurel with his wife Tiffany, and the two can often be found below the neon glow of an open sign in one of the last movie rental stores in the country.
Blair Ballou -
0
Read more
Features

Terrell lives dream through restaurant

Victoria “Vikki” Terrell’s life has not necessarily been an easy one. Growing up in Hattiesburg, Terrell was faced with the challenge of living up to the legacy of her father, Southern Miss football legend Clemon Terrell.
Karigan Teer -
0
Read more

About Us

Publishing every Wednesday, the Student Printz has served as Southern Miss’ award-winning student newspaper since 1927.

Contact us at printzeditors@gmail.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Student Printz